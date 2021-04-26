Minimal Electronic Producer Pablo Bolivar Shares 'Dusk Light'

Label head and minimal techno producer Pablo Bolivar has released his latest single, 'Dusk Light' on the 23rd of April. The single is taken from his upcoming LP, Framework Of A Dream which will be available on the 21st of May via Seven Villas. Pablo Bolivar is a name familiar to most in the underground circuit of the scene and more recently has received steady support from major publications such as Resident Advisor, DJ Mag, Deep House Amsterdam, When We Dip, 6AM, Decoded Magazine, and Electronic Groove amongst others, and had his track 'Eve' featured as part of Kolsch's BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix. The producer has generated over 6.8 million plays across streaming platforms with 'Dusk Light' being featured on the Lords of Chill Youtube channel.

Born and based in Cantabria, Spain, Pablo Bolivar and enjoyed touring the globe - sharing his music with the world and exploring new cultures in the process. For his own unique sound, he calls upon other underground names such as Moritz Von Oswald, Heiko Laux, Move D and Sensual Physics. His own sound strikes a unique balance, calling to mind the likes of Kiasmos, Steve Reich and Richie Hawtin.

Rich with minimal textures and refined electronic chords, 'Dusk Light' is progressively chilled as it incorporates the works of Pablo Bolivar and Ben Preisinger into one, cohesive creation. An ode to the synchronicities and complex behaviours found in nature, the single manages to create an organic atmosphere while only using rolling electronic instruments and entrancing synths.

Pablo Bolivar tells us about the song: "I chose Dusk Light as the first single because I think it gathers the different styles of the album. Ben sent me the atmos as the main idea and I created the rest of the track, adding dub chords, the main keys and rhythms with a classic deep techno spirit, that is what we both like."



