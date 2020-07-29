Mina Tindle Shares 'Give A Little Love' Featuring Sufjan Stevens

Tindle's New Album Will Be Released on October 9

Mina Tindle, the project of Parisian singer/songwriter Pauline De Lassus, has shared a shimmering new single, "Give A Little Love" Feat. Sufjan Stevens - listen below!

The song, written, arranged and produced by Sufjan Stevens is featured on her forthcoming new album, SISTER, her third full-length due out October 9, 2020 via 37d03d. Pre-order the album HERE.

"Give a Little Love" channels intense lonesomeness and longing, its soulful melancholy magnified by Stevens' warm background vocals. The song is accompanied by a beautiful video shot by De Lassus on a beach in Puglia, Italy features the dancing of Moira Cappilli.

"I have always deeply loved Sufjan Stevens music," commented De Lassus. "His words and melodies have resonated in me for the last 15 years. He is also a dear and generous friend. And I am so grateful he gave me this beautiful song to sing for the album."

In a departure from the radiant alt-pop of De Lassus' first two albums, SISTER brings that depth and contrast to a more heavily contoured yet beautifully nuanced sonic backdrop. The album was mostly made in New York City with producer Thomas Bartlett (Joan as Police Woman, Yoko Ono, Florence + the Machine), with additional production by Sufjan Stevens and Bryce Dessner.

SISTER is an album populated by mythic creatures of all kinds: lions on parade, lovers turned to cannibals, kings and Sirens and women with wings. Like any great fabulist, she threads her storytelling with a fragile wisdom, revealing essential truths about all the danger and wildness within the human heart. With each moment elevated by her spellbinding vocal work-a gift she's shown in recording and touring as a singer for The National-SISTER ultimately makes for a transportive listening experience, at turns impossibly dreamlike and profoundly illuminating.

"With my first two records I was on a quest, searching for the meaning of life and love and absolutely everything, but in making this album I felt much more grounded," says De Lassus, who notes that becoming a mother closely informed her songwriting on SISTER. "Instead of feeling nostalgic for the past or worried about the future, I'm living more fully in the present, and it makes all the colors feel deeper and more contrasted than they were before."

Cover art by Indira Dominici

