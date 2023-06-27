Miina to Release Debut EP 'Slow Motion' & Reveal First Single 'Pressure'

Slow Motion is set for release on August 14th.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

Victoria’s Miina today announce their debut EP Slow Motion and reveal the first single “Pressure”. Miina is the new musical project from the members of the much celebrated five-piece Carmanah. Frontwoman Laura Mina Mitic describes Miina as, “the little sister who grew up, got feisty and uncovered where she’s meant to be”.

Laura is joined by her longstanding creative partners (Pat Ferguson, Lo Waight, Graham Keehn and Jamil Demers) who together cut their teeth as Carmanah.

For their debut Miina EP, they worked with producer Gus Van Go, combining the best from their original sound with new inspiration and musical maturity honed during the past xx years. Slow Motion is set for release on August 14th.

Today the band share the video to their first single, “Pressure”, shot in an empty 1970s swimming pool at sunset by the Keywork Production team in Victoria, BC. “Pressure” was born in a unique place.

“I had a very close call in some river rapids and nearly drowned. It’s a cliche but it was a startling wake-up call - Hey! - life is short. Time does fly. I don’t want to live my short and invaluable life fearing change or pushing love away. I made a few changes in my life after this experience: I started listening to my gut a little more, I tore down a few of the walls that had been slowly stacking up around me, I made amends with my scars, I welcomed boldness back into my life, I reflected... and I wrote this song.”- Laura Mina

Miina evolved from the roots of Carmanah, unfolding a contemporary soulful sound and embracing behind-the-scenes changes. Slow Motion was written through a period of transformation. The songs invite reflection while encouraging contentment and conviction. These songs are about how sometimes you have to slow down in order to hear your intuition. “It’s embracing who you’ve become while honouring what it took to get you here,” explains Laura.

Slow Motion is set for release August 14th 2023. Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Eric Chan



