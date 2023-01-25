Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Michigander Releases New Single 'Superglue'

His new EP will be released on March 31.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Buzzworthy indie rock artist Michigander, the sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer, has released "Superglue," the opening track of his forthcoming EP, It Will Never Be The Same, due out March 31st via C3 Records. The new single, written by Singer, Jake LeMond and Aaron Senor, glides towards a sticky singalong hook as Singer wonders, "Should I give up on this thing that I've been chasing?"

"Superglue" first premiered today on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, and watch the official music video, directed by Johnny Chew (Nick Jonas, Dayglow), which documents the brutal leg break Singer suffered while filming the music video back in the fall, ultimately delaying the release of the EP and his headlining tour.

It Will Never Be The Same marks the fourth EP from Michigander and also features the current radio hit "Stay Out Of It," which peaked at #5 at Triple A radio, as well as "In My Head" with Manchester Orchestra and "The Other Way."

"'Superglue' is about second-guessing yourself, which is something I've done often," shares Singer. "But I think I'm ok with being a little nervous all the time. I think a little bit of skepticism is ok, maybe even good. I'm really excited to play this one live. This was a song that was made with the intent of playing for rooms of people. It's very congregational. That said, I'm feeling so much better now and can't wait to be back at it, playing music on the road with my best friends. We started rehearsing for the upcoming tour recently and I truly believe we've never sounded better."

Of the music video, Singer adds, "Obviously, this video turned into something else completely different than what we had originally planned, which is actually how a lot of things go. But while it may not have been the original vision, I think Johnny Chew, my team, and I really were able to turn it into something very cool, plus we have something that documented this whole experience and time in my career."

It Will Never Be The Same, produced and mixed by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Phoenix, M83), mastered by Dave Cooley (Spoon, Jimmy Eat World, Paramore), and recorded at L.A.'s Sunset Sound (with the exception of "In My Head" produced by Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra), marks a creative transformation for Singer.

The now Nashville-based singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist worked with co-writers for the first time in the studio such as Shawn McConnell (Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Brad Paisley), Danen Reed Rector (Charlotte Sands, James Droll), and Chris Carrabba (Dashboard Confessional).

These transitions are evident on It Will Never Be The Same through songs that ruminate on the trials of early adulthood and, stamped with Michigander's trademark optimism, offer encouragement to take a sometimes necessary leap of faith for the sake of moving forward. PRESS HERE to pre-save on Spotify, pre-add on Apple Music, and pre-order on vinyl.

In support of the new EP, Michigander will embark on a 21-date spring headlining tour featuring Abby Holliday as a special guest. The It Will Never Be The Same Tour launches March 28th in Phoenix and will bring Singer and his bandmates - Aaron Senor (drums), Jake LeMond (guitar), and Connor Robertson (bass) - across the U.S., including Los Angeles on April 1st and New York City on April 21st, before wrapping April 29th in his adopted hometown of Nashville. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit www.michiganderband.com for all ticketing details and to purchase.

Michigander, who delivers elevated and eloquent songcraft, uplifting instrumentation, and plainspoken heartland storytelling punctuated by alternative flare, has racked up over 60 million career streams globally and garnered the acclaim of NPR, Paste, Consequence, SPIN, Forbes, BrooklynVegan, Guitar World, and many more.

In 2016, his independent debut single "Nineties" achieved viral success, claiming real estate on multiple major Spotify playlists. Michigander's first two EPs, Midland [2018] and Where Do We Go From Here [2019], have become fan favorites, with the latter's standout single "Misery" eclipsing 10 million streams and earning Michigander his first Triple A radio hit. 2021's critically lauded EP Everything Will Be Ok Eventually (C3 Records) elevated his career via the Top 5 Triple A radio hit "Let Down" and Top 10 Triple A radio hit "Better."

On the road, Michigander has shared the stage with Manchester Orchestra, Band of Horses, The Lumineers, Hippo Campus, Mt. Joy, and graced the stages of such marquee festivals as Lollapalooza, Electric Forest, Summerfest, Shaky Knees and more. In 2023, Singer leaves one chapter in the rearview and turns the page on another.

After putting his musical life on pause to focus on rehabilitation and returning to his feet, Michigander is back, breaking personal records, including 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, charting at radio again, and ready to return to the road with a new set of songs and a re-energized passion for his craft.

MICHIGANDER 2023 TOUR DATES

It Will Never Be The Same Headlining Tour
Tuesday, March 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
Friday, March 31 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah
Saturday, April 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
Sunday, April 2 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley
Tuesday, April 4 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
Wednesday, April 5 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
Thursday, April 6 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic
Friday, April 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Saturday, April 8 - Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theater
Tuesday, April 11 - Kansas City, MO @ RecordBar
Wednesday, April 12 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
Friday, April 14 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
Saturday, April 15 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
Sunday, April 16 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Wednesday, April 19 - Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub
Friday, April 21 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Saturday, April 22 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Sunday, April 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
Wednesday, April 26 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
Friday, April 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
Saturday, April 29 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In



