Michael W. Smith Announces Extension Of 35 Years Of Friends Tour

Due to overwhelming demand, Awakening Events today announced the spring extension of the Michael W. Smith 35 Years Of Friends Tour. The 17-city spring tour comes on the heels of a widely popular fall run that celebrated 14 sold out dates. "The fans made it clear, they want more Michael W. Smith, and the momentum of finishing this fall with all 10 of the final 10 shows being sold out left no doubt that we needed to extend this tour," said Curtis Pinkerton Director of Marketing at Awakening Events.



Tickets for the spring leg of the "35 Years Of Friends Tour" are on sale now. More information can be found at michaelwsmith.com or awakeningevents.com.



Smith says, "I am thrilled that we are taking the 35 Years Of Friends tour back on the road this spring. The fall tour was so much fun and such a great success, I can't wait to do it again. Last year in Nashville, we had an event where 56 of my friends and fellow artists came together to celebrate my 35 #1's and the 35th Anniversary of "FRIENDS." It was an amazing night - and, for me, brought back memories of some songs I hadn't thought of for quite a while! To fit all the songs into one night and be my own opening act is really special to me. From the old songs I haven't done in concert for a long time, to newer hits and, of course Worship - - it's a full night. I can't wait to see you there!"



The 35 Years Of Friends Tour, exclusively produced by Awakening Events, in partnership with Altrua Healthshare and Food For the Hungry, will provide fans the opportunity to hear these hits and experience worship drawn from Smiths' recordings and worship anthems from across his career including a live performance of "Friends". As Smith was designing this unique show, unlike any tour he has embarked on before, it was decided that he would be his own "opening act," to spend as much time with the crowd as he could.

35 Years of Friends Spring Tour

*all dates subject to change

Thu, Mar 12 Sugar Land, TX (Houston) Sugar Land Baptist Church

Fri, Mar 13 Lewisville, TX (Dallas) First Baptist Church Lewisville

Sat, Mar 14 Amarillo, TX Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts

Sun, Mar 15 Albuquerque, NM Hoffmantown Church

Thu, Mar 19 San Francisco, CA Palace Of Fine Arts Theatre

Fri, Mar 20 Napa, CA Uptown Theatre Napa

Sat, Mar 21 San Luis Obispo, CA Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo

Sun, Mar 22 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre

Thu, Mar 26 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Civic Center

Fri, Mar 27 Lincoln, NE Rococo Theatre

Sat, Mar 28 Lafayette, IN Long Center for the Performing Arts

Sun, Mar 29 Louisville, KY The Brown Theatre

Fri, Apr 3 Macon, GA The Grand Opera House, a performing arts center of Mercer University

Sun, Apr 5 Indian Trail, NC (Charlotte) First Baptist Church Indian Trail

Tue, Apr 14 Roanoke, VA Jefferson Center

Wed, Apr 15 Greensboro, NC Carolina Theatre of Greensboro

Thu, Apr 16 Middleburg Heights, OH Grace Church





