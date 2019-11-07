Michael Sweet Releases Part 3 Of THE MAKING OF TEN

Building upon the strong debut on the charts with his latest album Ten, Michael Sweet has released the third and final part of the behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the album. "The Making Of Ten" (Part 3) can be seen here below!

The new video takes the viewer inside Michael's home base of Plymouth, MA, where Michael takes viewers on a tour of his favorite music shop, reveals his very first memory of music, and discusses the joy of working with musicians he himself is a fan of.

Stryper front man Michael Sweet returns with his tenth solo studio release aptly titled, "Ten." The new album was released in North America on October 11thvia Rat Pak Records. Ten features an all-star guest lineup that includes appearances by Jeff Loomis of Arch Enemy, Todd La Torre of Queensrÿche, Andy James, Tracii Guns of LA Guns, Rich Ward of Fozzy, Joel Hoekstra of Whitesnake, Gus G of Firewind, Howie Simon, Ethan Brosh, Marzi Montazeri, Will Hunt of Evanescence , John O'Boyle, Mike Kerr and Ian Raposa of Firstbourne and more.

Ten is currently available wherever music is sold and streamed or via the Rat Pak Records website at www.ratpakrecords.com/michaelsweet in various bundle configurations including translucent green and black splatter vinyl, cassette and hand autographed CD packages. The album also has 2 bonus tracks that appear on all configurations. Produced by Michael Sweet, Ten was recorded and mixed by Danny Bernini at the Spirithouse Recording Studio in North Hampton and was mastered by Alex Saltz.





