Michael O'Neill to Release New Recording 'ARRIVAL' in June

Studio Guitar Legend/Film Composer Michael O'Neill will release a new recording "Arrival" on June 7th, 2024.

Michael O'Neill - guitar / John Leftwich - bass

Land Richards - drums / Tom Keenlyside - Saxophone

Ronnie Foster - Organ / Lorie V. Moore - vocal

Sadie O'Neill - vocal

Fans of guitarist Michael O' Neill know him best for his more than 25 year stint with guitarist for George Benson. He is also known for being one of the most recorded guitarists over the past 30 years on the LA studio circuit. Michael is currently composing for film in Los Angeles.

"Arrival" says O'Neill "is a good ole recording of some of LA's best sessions players that I have had the pleasure of recording with over the years. Enjoy"

About Michael O'Neill

Michael O'Neill's services as a guitarist have been called upon at the highest level of the music industry for over 4 decades. Starting with his first tour of the U.S. and Europe on the Crusaders “Street Life “tour to his ongoing work with George Benson, Michael has played on hundreds of recordings, dozens of world tours, recorded 5 solo cd's, made numerous television and video appearances while working with a who's who of contemporary jazz and pop.

Along with George Benson, Stevie Wonder, Al Jarreau, Natalie Cole, Barbra Streisand, Rickie Lee Jones, Toni Braxton, Sheila E., Gato Barbieri, and many more have called upon his services. Michael served as Associate Producer on George Benson's “Songs and Stories “cd, appeared on Benson's “Absolute Live”,” Live in Montreux”,” Weekend in London”, Benson/ Jarreau “Givin It Up and Rickie Lee Jones “Pop Pop”, Barbra Streisand “The Music, The Memories, The Magic to name a few. Adding to this Michael entered the field of film and television composing with a growing list of projects under his belt.﻿