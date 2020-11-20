Michael Lanza Chases His Own Path in 'Drive'

Introducing Michael Lanza - the pop multi-instrumentalist who blends genres in a constantly evolving sound. This sound can be heard in the San Francisco native's debut album, Human, and with it comes thrilling new single "Drive" both released today.

"Drive" portrays Lanza's skills as a producer, songwriter and performer. Through a powerful mastering, cinematic strings and a trap-inspired beat, Lanza blends his many influences and knowledge of twelve instruments into a gripping anthem on following your dreams.

Lanza explains the meaning of the track as "taking action and moving forward into a better future. There will always be people who try to convince you that your dreams are too big, or that you are not capable of achieving certain goals. This song is about taking the first step away from those people, and not letting them slow you down."

"Drive" was inspired by Lanza's decision to drop out of college, leave San Francisco and move to L.A. to pursue his passion of becoming a pop artist. "I was just thinking about the future and how I wish I could convince more people to take a leap of faith, and show them that opinions from negative people carry no weight."

That leap paid off as since then Lanza signed with Hitskope Music Group, opened for Major Lazer, Drake Bell and received support from The Chainsmokers. A self-taught producer Lanza shows how quickly he has mastered the art of production in his new EP Human.

"Human is about the human experience, I wanted to capture the emotions of many of my friends. I want people to realize what they are feeling is normal and we all go through the same things. The human experience is very different around the world, but human emotions are very similar. We all feel the same emotions and we can bring everyone together; it's a preface to the album." This understanding of the human experience has led to a rapidly rising fanbase. Charting in Billboard Dance and securing a placement on the season 17 finale of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" with more artist collaborations in the works.

It's fitting that "Drive" and Human were released on the same day. Each encapture the potential of this budding pop hit maker and his successes since taking that leap of fate. While only his debut, Michael Lanza is just getting started.

View More Music Stories Related Articles