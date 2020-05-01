Michael Buble, Barenaked Ladies, Sofia Reyes Share Single 'Gotta Be Patient'

Michael Bublé, Barenaked Ladies, Sofia Reyes team up on timely new single, "Gotta Be Patient" on Warner Records.

Listen and watch the video below!

THE STORY BEHIND THE SONG: Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bublé heard the song "Gotta Be Patient," written by Spanish artists Stay Homas while self-quarantined with his family in Vancouver. He loved it and immediately shared it on his Facebook page. The response from fans was overwhelming and it inspired him to record it with a little help from longtime friends Barenaked Ladies and Warner-Latino Mexican artist Sofia Reyes.

Bublé will be donating his proceeds to the Red Cross in Canada and Argentina. Proceeds for Barenaked Ladies will go to Cultural Survival which provides indigenous communities rights and cultures worldwide. Sofia will be donating her proceeds to various Latin charities (www.sofiareyes.com).

"Gotta Be Patient" was written by Rai Benet, Guillem Boltó, Klaus Stroink and Judit Neddermann. Stay Homas (Benet, Boltó, Stroink) have recorded a new song every day from their Barcelona rooftop during the quarantine (@stay.homas).

MICHAEL BUBLÉ: "I couldn't get the song out of my head and the more I thought about it and despite the difficulties of putting it together with everyone isolating at home, I went for it. I reached out to Barenaked Ladies and Sofia who agreed to come on board. The bilingual aspect along with the song's message was especially appealing since we are all in this together. I'm reminded of that while going back and forth in English and Spanish with my kids daily. Seems like one big language."

BARENAKED LADIES: "What a pleasure to collaborate with Michael and Sofia. It all came together so quickly and just captured what can be a silver lining in these difficult times. Music finds a way!" commented lead singer Ed Robertson (www.barenakedladies.com).





