Miami FL's Palomino Blond Release First New Music Since 2021

"Machine" is the first new music from Miami, FL's Palomino Blond since their 7-song mini LP, 'ontheinside,' was released in November of 2021.

Produced once again by the band and collaborator Jonathan Nuñez (guitarist of Torche) the song "went through at least 5 different iterations with different tempos, keys, moods, and electronic drum sounds" said lead singer and guitarist Carli Acosta.

The result is a darker, more dense and grimier effort than previous offerings. "Machine" was Mixed by veteran Engineer/Producer Steve Evetts (The Cure, Poison The Well, Saves the Day) and Mastered by Dan Coutant (Jawbox, The Sword, Fiddlehead).

"There are a couple of themes in this song...Feeling like the world is changing so much and so quickly that you need to play catch up with it constantly...and then there's also being alone with yourself and all the reflection that comes with it." Carli added.

Coincidence or not?, Acosta also noted, "[the lyrics] 'slip on a surgical mask' were written in 2019, which was really eerie to me after I actually had to start wearing masks due to COVID about a year later. It reminded me of when I was a kid and I used to think I had prophetic dreams - they were really just little coincidences that I'd notice in my dreams that would happen in real life."

"Machine" is out now on all digital platforms.

TOUR DATES

06/15/23 - Rain Dogs - Jacksonville, FL *

06/16/23 - Tin Roof - Charleston, SC *#

06/17/23 - Radio Room - Greenville, SC *

06/18/23 - Slash Run - Washington, DC >

06/20/23 - The Undercroft - Baltimore, MD >

06/21/23 - PhilaMOCA - Philadelphia, PA >

06/22/23 - Berlin Under A - New York, NY >

06/23/23 - Cantab Lounge - Cambridge, MA >

06/25/23 - The Burlington - Chicago, IL

06/27/23 - The End - Nashville, TN +

06/28/23 - The Firehouse - Birmingham, AL +

06/29/23 - The Handlebar - Pensacola, FL +

06/30/23 - New World Music Hall - Tampa, FL +@

07/01/23 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL $

07/02/23 - GRAMPS - Miami, FL ! @

TICKETS ON SALE NOW @ palominoblond.com

Support:

* = Rugh

> = Her New Knife

+ = MOLD!

$ = Cathedral Bells

! = Smelter

@ = Novely

Photo: @Neptunne



