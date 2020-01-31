Mella Dee Releases RIDGEWOOD EP

DJ and producer Mella Dee begins 2020 with new six-track EP 'Ridgewood', out 31st January via his own Warehouse Music imprint.

Six chunky cuts made with the dancefloor in mind, 'Ridgewood' opens with the squelching techno of the title track before 'Toast' and 'Sidewalk Surfer' keeps things ticking over with their steady grooves. The 'Yoofy Mix' of 'Ridgewood' has more of an apocalyptic take on the original, before the EP closes out with its two toughest tracks in 'Maplins' and 'Rockport XCS'.

Mella Dee brings in the new year with a Warehouse Music label showcase in the Telegraph Building in Belfast, with Special Request, Tijana T and Elll completing the billing. Before travelling to Thailand for a special Circoloco showcase in Phuket.Real name Ryan Aitchison, Mella Dee's big break came in the form of 'Techno Disco Tool', his 2017 single. The same year, Warehouse Music won 'Best Breakthrough Label' at the DJ Mag 'Best of British' awards, completing Mella Dee's ascent to the upper echelons of dance music.





From This Author TV News Desk