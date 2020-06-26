Melanie Martinez Debuts New Song 'Fire Drill'

Alternative-pop phenomenon Melanie Martinez has announced today's release of "Fire Drill," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Listen below!

The ethereal track originally appeared as the closing credits in her "K-12" film, and fans have been eagerly anticipating its release since.

"Fire Drill" follows the recently released track "Copy Cat (Feat. Tierra Whack) . " "Copy Cat (Feat. Tierra Whack)" - which marked the first Melanie Martinez song to include a featured artist - was met by critical applause, with Uproxx declaring it "a resonating showcase of talents... With buoyant synths and Martinez's captivating voice, 'Copy Cat' offers a space for the singer to boast about her talents. Whack's rapid-fire lyrical delivery embellishes the song's downtempo beat, replacing the deep kick drum with the rapper's profound flow."

Along with the two new tracks, Melanie Martinez is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming AFTER SCHOOL EP, due out in the coming months. The collection of brand new songs will complete the deluxe version of Martinez's internationally acclaimed album "K-12 . "

Last year, Martinez released her widely successful album "K-12" and its accompanying film. Hailed by Forbes as "a perfect conceptual album in the streaming age," "K-12" entered the SoundScan/ Billboard 200 at #3 upon its September 2019 release - the multi-talented artist's highest chart placement thus far. In addition, "K-12" debuted at #1 on the "Alternative Albums," "Soundtracks," and "Vinyl Albums" charts, as well as #2 on "Pop Albums" and #3 on "Top Albums." Internationally, "K-12" made top 10 debuts in Canada, Australia, Ireland, Netherlands, UK, New Zealand, and Spain.

Produced by Michael Keenan with the exception of one song produced by Kinetics & One Love, "K-12" further serves as a soundtrack companion to an eerily enchanting musical film, written, directed, and starring Martinez. K-12 the film is streaming now at DSPs and Martinez's official YouTube channel, where it has earned over 58 million views to date. Praised by Billboard as "a visual dream world of the 24-year-old's own making... a whimsical, highly dramatized version of school life, filled with pastels, magic, oversized hair bows and babydoll dresses," the film is also available on iTunes, Amazon, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Fandango Now, Vudu US, Comcast Cable, Cox Cable, Microsoft Store US, and Stingray/Qello.

Along with new music, Melanie Martinez's "CRY BABY" track "Play Date" has proven a true pop sensation in recent weeks, earning RIAA gold certification alongside over 314 million global streams. What's more, "Play Date" is a worldwide TikTok favorite, featured in over 3.5 million user-generated videos thus far using the hashtag #playdate. Martinez herself recently created her own TikTok video for "Play Date."

Martinez further marked the song's current success with a new official lyric video, now boasting over 14 million views via YouTube after having drawn close to 1.5 million views in its first day alone. As if that weren't enough, the original YouTube audio stream of "Play Date" has now earned over 75 million streams. "Play Date," originally found on the deluxe digital edition of Martinez's RIAA platinum certified debut album, "CRY BABY," helped the album recently burst back into the top 100 of the Billboard 200 album chart five years after its initial release.

Named by both SPIN and Idolator as one of 2015's top pop albums, "CRY BABY" has sold more than 2.4 million global album equivalents and has spent more than 125 total weeks on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 after making a #6 chart debut upon its initial August 2015 release. In addition to the album's own platinum certification for sales equivalents exceeding 1 million, each individual track has now been certified gold and/or platinum, including "Play Date."

