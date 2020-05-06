Meduza to Host 'Livestream World Tour'

The Grammy-nominated breakout dance act of 2019 are to host their very first 'Livestream World Tour' on 8th and 9th May, taking place at Friday (5pm ET) and Saturday (6pm CET).



The Italian trio Meduza, behind the massive smash, "Piece of Your Heart", which was the biggest debut dance record of 2019, racked up over a billion streams across all platforms and has since turned silver, gold, platinum and diamond in over 10 countries.



Having dominated dancefloors all summer long last year, Meduza recently followed up with their debut Defected production 'Born To Love' that has already seen over 13 million Spotify streams.



The year has already been a huge success for the guys with tour dates spanning Amnesia Milan, Brazil Carnival and EDC Vegas festivals.



Now, you can enjoy their soulful and vibrant house selections from the comfort of your own home this weekend.





Related Articles View More Music Stories