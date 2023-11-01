Mea Inferno Welcomes Scintillating New Single 'Pleasure'

“Pleasure” is out now on all streaming platforms.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Mea Inferno Welcomes Scintillating New Single 'Pleasure'

Mea Inferno brings the intensity with their unrelenting new single, immersing listeners in the duality of pleasure and pain.

“Pleasure” is delivered on the heels of their previously released single, “Girls in Here” and is accompanied by an official visualizer directed, edited, and styled by the artists themselves. With “Pleasure," Mea Inferno invites fans to experience an audiovisual escape that blends frenetic imagery with their driving, signature beat. “Pleasure” is out now on all streaming platforms.

“Pleasure”, boasts a high-octane tempo, designed to set hearts racing and intensify the passion for their distinctive techno style. With its pounding kick and distorted acid line, "Pleasure" is a testament to Mea Inferno's expertise in electrifying dance floors.

Arriving just in time for Halloween, the visualizer, inspired by the horror films "The Blair Witch Project" and "The Shining," adds an extra layer of eerie excitement to the experience. The track's mesmerizing allure is bound to draw listeners into a world drenched in electronic brilliance.

Mea Inferno has consistently demonstrated their dedication and prowess to their craft - shaping the techno landscape with their groundbreaking sound and innovative visual art approach. Fans and enthusiasts should eagerly anticipate the marvels that are yet to flow from this dynamic duo.

Hailing from Los Angeles, the Angels of the Underground are eager to bring hard and fast techno to the States. Lovers of unconventional sounds and places, Mea Inferno has become a recognized name in their city, frequently playing renegades in warehouses, alleys, tunnels, and missile bunkers, with bookings alongside techno heavy-hitters such Charlotte de Witte, ØTTA and CLTX. As leaders of the underground scene in Southern California, the duo are committed to inviting the next generation of ravers to explore underground sounds.

Through their dynamic and energetic sets, Mea Inferno knows how to make people dance. Their stimulating track selection proves that they are unafraid to experiment and will never leave a crowd bored. Their original productions draw inspiration from a range of artists such as Jacidorex, Amelie Lens, and Sara Landry as they blend the sounds of acid, techno, and hard trance.

Their self-released debut EP, Ascension, exhibits their dedication to crafting immersive audiovisual experiences. To accompany the EP, they released three official videos that push the boundaries of artistic expression in techno. With everything they put out, Kylie and Carley offer fans an entire world to escape to beyond the music, proving Mea Inferno to be one of the most exciting up-and-coming electronic acts.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Roe Kapara Shares New Single Fajita! Photo
Roe Kapara Shares New Single 'Fajita!'

Roe Kapara shares their new single, 'Fajita!', in an exciting announcement. Get the details on this latest release from the artist. LA-based singer-songwriter Roe Kapara has shared the newest iteration of his atypical romanticism before hitting the road tomorrow with Minnesotan indie rock duo DURRY.

2
Chris Berardo Proves Somethings Gonna Happen On New Single Photo
Chris Berardo Proves 'Something's Gonna Happen' On New Single

The aptly titled “Something's Gonna Happen” represents a new chapter in Chris Berardo's storied musical career. Not only is this single his first release with KZZ Music/Blue Élan Records, but it also reveals Berardo expanding his sound beyond the rootsy rock music that has brought him a devoted following.

3
Video: SWMRS Go DIY In Singles Visualizer Video Photo
Video: SWMRS Go 'DIY' In Single's Visualizer Video

SWMRS releases 'DIY' single's visualizer video and announces new album 'SONIC TONIC'. Check out the Bay Area punk trio's latest music. With a refreshed lineup consisting of original members and songwriters MAX (vocals, guitar) and COLE BECKER (vocals, guitar)—and the addition of their brother CADE BECKER on bass.

4
Faux Real Get Faux Maux With New Single; Sign To City Slang Photo
Faux Real Get 'Faux Maux' With New Single; Sign To City Slang

FAUX REAL releases new single 'Faux Maux' and signs with City Slang. Listen to their latest track now. A starry-eyed ode to staying in and logging out, the track (pronounced /fō mō/) is joined by a self-directed official music video, featuring cinematography by longtime collaborator Léo Schrepel and streaming now on YouTube.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Becomes Peacock's Most Watched TitleFIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S Becomes Peacock's Most Watched Title
Andrew Rannells Says There's A 'Big Possibility' TAMMY FAYE Is Coming to Broadway 'Very Soon'Andrew Rannells Says There's A 'Big Possibility' TAMMY FAYE Is Coming to Broadway 'Very Soon'
Irene Wong Releases 'Favorite Skeleton'Irene Wong Releases 'Favorite Skeleton'
The Beatles' Final Music Video to Be Released on FridayThe Beatles' Final Music Video to Be Released on Friday

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
SPAMALOT