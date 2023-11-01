Mea Inferno Welcomes Scintillating New Single 'Pleasure'

Mea Inferno brings the intensity with their unrelenting new single, immersing listeners in the duality of pleasure and pain.

“Pleasure” is delivered on the heels of their previously released single, “Girls in Here” and is accompanied by an official visualizer directed, edited, and styled by the artists themselves. With “Pleasure," Mea Inferno invites fans to experience an audiovisual escape that blends frenetic imagery with their driving, signature beat. “Pleasure” is out now on all streaming platforms.

“Pleasure”, boasts a high-octane tempo, designed to set hearts racing and intensify the passion for their distinctive techno style. With its pounding kick and distorted acid line, "Pleasure" is a testament to Mea Inferno's expertise in electrifying dance floors.

Arriving just in time for Halloween, the visualizer, inspired by the horror films "The Blair Witch Project" and "The Shining," adds an extra layer of eerie excitement to the experience. The track's mesmerizing allure is bound to draw listeners into a world drenched in electronic brilliance.

Mea Inferno has consistently demonstrated their dedication and prowess to their craft - shaping the techno landscape with their groundbreaking sound and innovative visual art approach. Fans and enthusiasts should eagerly anticipate the marvels that are yet to flow from this dynamic duo.

Hailing from Los Angeles, the Angels of the Underground are eager to bring hard and fast techno to the States. Lovers of unconventional sounds and places, Mea Inferno has become a recognized name in their city, frequently playing renegades in warehouses, alleys, tunnels, and missile bunkers, with bookings alongside techno heavy-hitters such Charlotte de Witte, ØTTA and CLTX. As leaders of the underground scene in Southern California, the duo are committed to inviting the next generation of ravers to explore underground sounds.

Through their dynamic and energetic sets, Mea Inferno knows how to make people dance. Their stimulating track selection proves that they are unafraid to experiment and will never leave a crowd bored. Their original productions draw inspiration from a range of artists such as Jacidorex, Amelie Lens, and Sara Landry as they blend the sounds of acid, techno, and hard trance.

Their self-released debut EP, Ascension, exhibits their dedication to crafting immersive audiovisual experiences. To accompany the EP, they released three official videos that push the boundaries of artistic expression in techno. With everything they put out, Kylie and Carley offer fans an entire world to escape to beyond the music, proving Mea Inferno to be one of the most exciting up-and-coming electronic acts.