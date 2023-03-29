Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
McKinley Dixon Releases Carrie Mae Weems-Inspired 'Run, Run, Run'

Mar. 29, 2023  

Chicago-based rapper McKinley Dixon unveils a stripped-down performance video of his single "Run, Run, Run" as a part of his 'Kitchen Table Session' video series.

Throwback production propels the track forward with a buoyant beat and jazzy melodies, as McKinley raps about the harsh realities of gun violence. The 'Kitchen Table Session' video series is inspired by Carrie Mae Weems' seminal Kitchen Table Series ­- a collection known for exploring the self in collective experiences at a kitchen table and a landmark in Black representation in American fine art. This marks McKinley's third Kitchen Table Session, after previously releasing videos for "Sun, I Rise," and "Tyler, Forever."

Following on the heels of successful SXSW showcase sets, McKinley continues to support GRAMMY-nominated supergroup Tank And The Bangas on select US tour dates. He also will embark on a run of international dates kicking off in London on May 16th, stopping in Brussels, Amsterdam, and Paris, ending the run in Berlin performing at CitySlang33 - a show to celebrate the label's 33rd-anniversary. All tickets may be purchased HERE.

There's more to come from McKinley in 2023 as he gears up to release his upcoming album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? on June 2nd via City Slang. Pre-save the album HERE.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Tank & The Bangas Supporting Dates = !!

3/29 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle !!

4/1 - Mobile, AL @ The Merry Widow !!

4/2 - Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge !!

5/16 - London, UK @ The Old Blue Last

5/17 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique - Witloofbar

5/18 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

6/12 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

6/16 - Berlin, DE @ City Slang Thirty Three Festival

Photo Credit: Jordan Roderick



