McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'

McKOWSKI is the all-new alter ego of Mark McCausland, one half of the critically acclaimed Irish duo The Lost Brothers, and previously of the Deltasonic band The Basement.

Returning to his old label with a brand new solo project, today he is pleased to present “Lake”, the first insight into an upcoming album entitled: ‘Notes From The Boneyard’.

McKowski’s debut solo album will promise 10 purely instrumental tracks of atmospheric folk and otherworldly soundscapes destined to seep into your soul. Intending to guide listeners through a haunting universe of sounds known only as ‘The Boneyard’, he opens its gates today with its leading track “Lake”.

Taking primary inspiration from a spine-chilling scene in the 1960s horror flick ‘The Innocents’, Mark McCausland explains how “Lake” came to be:

“This track is inspired by an old black and white horror movie from 1961 called The Innocents, particularly the scene with the lady by the lake, also mixed with a little bit of Elephant Man carnival atmosphere for good measure. I captured the song in my house during the twilight hour of lockdown, and recorded it as it was writing itself, stream of consciousness style. This is the first track I did for the album, although at the time I didn’t realise I was making an album.”

Creating a sinister atmosphere through its sparsely entwined acoustic guitars, keys, and strings, “Lake” also features a ghostly pedal steel courtesy of Dave Murphy, while Laura McFadden layers-in its mournful cello. With Declan Gaffney (St. Francis Hotel) also adding some of his magic dust to proceedings, the track was all written, recorded and mixed in just one day.

Capturing the very essence of ‘The Boneyard’ in visual form, “Lake” is accompanied by an official music video by Gavin Wood, which will transport those who dare into a glitchy world of bleak woodland scenes and spooky carnival footage.

Taken from the upcoming album ‘Notes From The Boneyard’, McKowski’s debut promises to be a must-listen for fans of soundtracks, the surreal, or simply those searching for the unexpected. Like the wooden beauty of Angelo Badalementi’s ‘Straight Story’ mixed with the dark synth undertones such as Carpenter-esque Moog; it’s the ideal companion for those pensive days and long nocturnal hours.

Speaking about his vision for the new album, McKowski adds:

"For me the best stuff comes from that dance between good and evil, light and dark. It's a balancing act. This album started off as a small candle burning, the only bit of light in a vast dark cave. I needed to balance out the dark with some light. The spark of music was the seed, and this record is the first branch of the tree that grew from the fire. In the process I accidentally soundtracked my surroundings in real-time and ended up with this creation. I'm not sure exactly how I would describe it, but if my life was a movie, this would be the soundtrack.’’

Dappled with light and shade, eeriness and hopefulness, the familiar and not-so; expect a cinematic masterclass in instrumental storytelling when you enter ‘Notes From The Boneyard’. Set for release in September 2023 on Deltasonic Records, it will be available on ltd vinyl, cassette, cd, and digital, from all major platforms and retailers.