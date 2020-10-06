Mayday Parade Shares Acoustic Video for 'Lighten Up Kid'

Watch the video below!

Alternative mainstay Mayday Parade is set to release of Out of Here - a brand-new EP due out on October 16th, 2020 via Rise Records. In early March, Mayday Parade - Derek Sanders, Brooks Betts, Alex Garcia, Jake Bundrick, and Jeremy Lenzo - stepped into the studio with longtime collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount to record the EP. It follows the release of 2018's Sunnyland LP, the band's 5th full-length album which has streamed over 62 MILLION times and took the band to five continents.

Fans can also look forward to special themed, ticketed livestreams planned throughout the fall to tide fans (and the band) over until they can return to the road. 2021 is already shaping up to be an exciting year with performances at Riot Fest (Chicago, IL), Four Chord Music Fest (Pittsburgh, PA), Nova Rock Festival (Austria), Greenfield Festival (Switzerland), Hurricane Festival (Germany), and Southside Festival (Germany) with much more on the horizon.



"'Lighten Up Kid' doesn't seek to draw out any other underlying or elusive meaning. It's a simple reminder to everyone that has been drowning in stress, anxiety, and overall hardship, to take a breath and let the weight off, even if just for a few minutes. The chorus; Lighten up a little, locked up, belittled, until you go insane, taken for granted until you called my name, lighten up a little, stuck in the middle, can't help but go insane, illustrates the mutual impact of isolation and quarantine on all of us. And the brightness of Sanders voice next to the casual strums of the acoustic guitar mirror the relaxed message of the song." - Macie Bennett, American Songwriter

Listen to "Lighten Up Kid" here:

