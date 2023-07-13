Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single 'Lenox'

“Lenox” is now available for streaming and download on all digital music platforms worldwide.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single 'Lenox'

Following the successful release of her latest song, “We Should Get Dinner,” introspective singer-songwriter Maya Donovan has announced the next chapter with her follow-up single, “Lenox.”

Named after a small town in Massachusetts, this sweeping ballad recounts Donovan’s experiences of the weekend her sister went into long-term residential treatment for PTSD. Donovan’s newest addition to the field of immersive production and tender vocals, “Lenox,” is now available to stream and download.

Through intricately layered synths, rich bass lines, and walls of buttery vocal harmonies, “Lenox” establishes a deceptively soothing environment for Donovan to tell a story of profound heartache. The song is deeply internal, depicting Donovan’s struggle to find comfort in the wake of saying goodbye to a loved one.

Donovan also turns the lens to the world around her, as she aims to understand how we all wear, exploit, and conceal our own pain. “At its core, the song is about trauma,” she says. “It’s about watching someone close to me suffer immensely and feeling helpless in the face of her pain.” Maya’s contained, yet resounding delivery of soaring melodic lines evokes the likes of Joni Mitchell. “Lenox” was written by Maya Donovan, produced by Maya Donovan and Gabriel Leeman, and mastered by Kurt Dimmick.

Since almost as early as she could talk, Maya Donovan has been writing tunes to express her innermost feelings. From the age of seven, she has been progressing her skills in piano, a faithful companion necessary to fully realize the melodies that have always floated in her head. Since her earliest days as a songwriter, Donovan has used the tumult of her inner world as a driving force for her music.

Her experiences growing up alongside filmmaker Vanessa Roth and screenwriter Eric Roth; as well as her education in NYC’s reputable LaGuardia High School for Performing Arts, grants her the endless passion for her craft and creative ability needed to succeed in the music world. Donovan continues to utilize songwriting to chronicle her battles with anxiety and her constant re-discovery of herself through adolescence and young adulthood.

To enjoy Maya Donovan’s charismatic presence live, you can find her as a resident artist at the Bitter End in Greenwich Village, which has been graced by some of her biggest musical influences, such as Carole King, Billy Joel, and Lady Gaga. Additional inspiration for her art comes from fellow contemporary singer-songwriters such as Fiona Apple, Sara Bareilles, Madison Cunningham, and Julia Jacklin.

“Lenox” is a lightly pulsing and deeply personal listening experience. Maya Donovan’s heartfelt realizations complement the consistently safe environment she creates across her music. While the vulnerable experiences she shares can carry heavy weight, she approaches them with genuine originality and subtle humor. “Lenox” is now available for streaming and download on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Listen to the new single here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Advertisement Share Victory Single From Upcoming Escorts Album Photo
Advertisement Share 'Victory' Single From Upcoming 'Escorts' Album

On Escorts, Advertisement provides a convincing argument for rock’s continued ability to reflect the maddening incoherency of the world around us. Moving with a cadence which is at once both tragic and lighthearted, melancholic and laughable, Advertisement confront the delirium of modern life and twist it into something subtly charming.

2
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets on Sale Photo
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets on Sale

Fandango is debuting a new episode of their “Big Ticket” interview series! Fandango correspondent Perri Nemiroff sits down with writer, producer, and voice of Bebop Seth Rogen as well as stars Ice Cube (Superfly), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Micah Abbey (Donatello) and Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo) to discuss everything TMNT!

3
Taylor Swift Drops Eras Tour Live Songs Photo
Taylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live Songs

Taylor Swift is selling the live versions of two 'Speak Now' songs on her website, recorded at her record-breaking Eras Tour concerts. 'Dear John (Live From Minneapolis)' and 'Last Kiss (Live From Kansas City)' are now available on her website, along with all 24 songs from her latest 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' release.

4
Cole Gallagher Falls For A Vampire In New Stumbling In The Dark Song Photo
Cole Gallagher Falls For A Vampire In New 'Stumbling In The Dark' Song

The song comes from his debut EP The Confluence, produced by seven-time GRAMMY winner Vance Powell (Chris Stapleton, Phish, Jack White) and featuring members of the 400 Unit on all tracks. Yesterday, “Stumbling In The Dark” was featured at Magnet who called the song “starkly emotional.” Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SEVENTEEN Announces Japanese 'BEST OF' AlbumSEVENTEEN Announces Japanese 'BEST OF' Album
Troye Sivan to Release New Album in October; Drops 'RUSH' SingleTroye Sivan to Release New Album in October; Drops 'RUSH' Single
Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season Three Trailer With Corbin Bleu, Julia Lester & MoreVideo: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season Three Trailer With Corbin Bleu, Julia Lester & More
Vakili Band Launches Album Pre-order With New Single 'To the Park'Vakili Band Launches Album Pre-order With New Single 'To the Park'

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
HERE LIES LOVE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
FUNNY GIRL