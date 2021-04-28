Mattiel Releases Double Single 'Those Words' / 'Freedom Feels'

Mattiel, the Atlanta-based rock band of vocalist/songwriter Mattiel Brown and guitarist/producer Jonah Swilley, return today with two original tracks, the magnetic new single "Those Words" and its towering B-Side "Freedom Feels." "I think everyone can relate to a song like 'Those Words' - it's really just about choosing who to give your energy to," says Brown, "If someone isn't treating you with respect or crosses your boundaries, you don't owe them anything. It's an especially good reminder if you're a person who tends to try to please everyone. Women are taught to do this from a very young age. It's just not possible to make everyone happy, so you might as well sing and dance those cares away." Listen to "Those Words" / "Freedom Feels" HERE.

Today the band also premieres the vibrant "Those Words" video, which was directed, produced and edited by Brown herself. "We shot this in mid March so it's very fresh and new energy for us - we are all just so excited to get out there and play shows again," she says.

"We're a very close bunch and it's really just us having a good time, and I think that shines through the whole thing. It feels like the light at the end of the Covid tunnel is starting to shine brighter and brighter, too. We're almost there."

Mattiel's sophomore album Satis Factory was released on ATO Records in 2019, winning instant acclaim for its gritty and provocative rock-and-roll sound. Rolling Stone compared Brown's "gorgeously yearning, full-voiced alto range" to Nico, and NPR raved, "There's something delightfully unique about Mattiel's music. A pinch of garage rock, a touch of psychedelia, some galloping honky-tonk and at the lead, Mattiel Brown's powerful and assertive vocals." Satis Factory is available HERE.

Photo Credit: Brandon McClain