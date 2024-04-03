Matthew Mayfield Will Release New Album 'PRIZEFIGHTER' Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Matthew Mayfield, the acclaimed singer-songwriter from Birmingham, Alabama, has announced the release of his highly anticipated album, PRIZEFIGHTER out on May 17, with pre-orders available now.

Today Matthew Mayfield is unveiling his latest single, "Breathe Out In Black," along with its accompanying music video, which was shot by Courtney Davidson & Jess Williams at The Smoakstack in Nashville, TN. "Breathe Out In Black" made its debut today at Rock & Roll Globe and is now available on all streaming platforms for playlist shares. Matthew Mayfield is a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter who has a career spanning over two decades. Mayfield has established himself as a prolific artist known for his raw, emotive songwriting and powerful performances. His music has been featured in popular television series such as Grey's Anatomy, Hart Of Dixie, Charmed, and Pretty Little Liars, earning him widespread recognition and praise from audiences and critics alike.

On PRIZEFIGHTER, Mayfield wears his scars proudly, showcasing the true extent of his resilience and fully embracing the album's title. Reflecting on his journey, Mayfield shares, "I've always used that metaphor for being in this business for so long. I've been making music full-time now for 21 years, and it's easy to feel like a PRIZEFIGHTER—you get beat up and bloodied, and you need somebody in your corner to pick you up and tell you you're going to win."

Perseverance has been at the heart of Mayfield's music, and it takes center stage on PRIZEFIGHTER. This album, his first since 2019's Gun Shy, delves into dark, harrowing themes while casting its eye back over his two-plus decades career. Mayfield reflects on the challenges he's faced, including the rejection his band, Moses Mayfield, experienced after being dropped from a major label. Despite setbacks, Mayfield's resilience has been unwavering, fueled by a determination instilled in him by his mother.

Mayfield's journey to PRIZEFIGHTER wasn't without its trials. During the pandemic, he found himself grappling with personal turmoil, including the end of a relationship. Struggling to find inspiration, Mayfield turned to writing, documenting his thoughts and emotions as lyrics. These raw, unfiltered expressions eventually became the foundation for the album, serving as a testament to Mayfield's refusal to succumb to adversity.

Recorded with and produced by Paul Moak (Martha Wainwright, Reliant K, Dolly Parton, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton), PRIZEFIGHTER strikes a balance between the identity of an anti-hero singer-songwriter and a rock'n'roll outlaw. From the melancholy beauty of "Belle Of The Ball" to the anthemic power of "Fumes," each track captures the essence of Mayfield's journey, inviting listeners to join him on his tumultuous yet ultimately hopeful odyssey.

PRIZEFIGHTER is a testament to Mayfield's unwavering spirit and artistic prowess, showcasing his ability to transform adversity into art. With its deeply personal lyrics and captivating melodies, the album serves as a beacon of hope in the face of darkness.