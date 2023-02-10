Matthew Logan Vasquez Announces New Album

Matthew Logan Vasquez-lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter for rock stalwarts Delta Spirit-announces a new solo album As All Get Out to be released April 7 on Nine Mile Records.

First single "Over It" arrives in the form of an utterly fun official music video, directed by Barbara FG and starring Vasquez's neighbors as well as his son, Thor, whose outstanding performance was "paid for in Nintendo Switch games."

On "Over It," Vasquez digs into the not uncommon toxicity which can erupt among artists in collaboration-"when you show up with the intention of making the best music you can, but the people you're working with unwittingly sabotage the end result"-as he puts it. But his take isn't one of fury or even complaint, but rather, humility.

"Personality, politics, and ego make collaborative art hard. But looking back after I wrote this song, I realized how often I'm a pot calling the kettle black. I've been the bully in the band at times."

Personal growth glows thematic across As All Get It Out. Recently sober, married with two sons, and living in the pastoral Hill Country outside of Austin, Texas, Vasquez describes the last few years as contemplative. He's toured the world many times over, including appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Newport Folk Festival, and Austin City Limits, as well as TV appearances on Late Night With Conan O'Brien and Later With Jools Holland, accumulating significant storytelling mileage.

His perspective on As All Get Out is at its most evolved-a nuanced fusion of the raw, ragged energy which has propelled his rock and roll career, and the more quietly grinding tact of adulthood's demands. His observations are sharpened by age, experience, and a grounding decisiveness which results.

Even in his most rambunctious moments, there's an undercurrent of self-awareness. It's gratifying, some unspoken proof that these two things-emotional vigor and cognitive maturity-are not mutually exclusive.

"I don't like linear albums," admits Vasquez. "I have enough from each genre that I could probably organize more cohesively, but I'm more interested in collections of stories than sound-alike songs. Disorder is intentional. Life can be disorderly." Read the full album bio here.

Vasquez will tour the new music this spring, with support from Parker Gispert of The Whigs and Danny Golden, respectively. Major markets include Los Angeles at the Moroccan Lounge on April 8 and New York City at Baby's All Right on May 17 among others; full list detailed below.

TOUR DATES

4/6 Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer*

4/7 San Diego, CA - Booze Bros*

4/8 Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan lounge*

4/10 Ojai, CA - house show*

4/11 Visalia, CA - Cellar Door*

4/12 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of The Hill*

4/13 Healdsburg, CA - Little Saint*

4/15 Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern*

4/16 Vashon Island, WA - (House Show)*

4/18 Boise, ID - Neurolux*

4/19 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge*

4/20 Denver, CO - Globe Hall*



5/10 Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel #

5/11 Minneapolis, MN - 7th st Entry #

5/12 Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon #

5/13 Chicago, IL - Schubas #

5/14 Indianapolis, IN - HIFI #

5/15 Pittsburg, PA - Club Cafe #

5/17 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's Alright #

5/18 Boston - Middle East upstairs #

5/19 providence - Askew #

5/20 Philly - Johnny Brenda's #

5/21 DC - DC9 #

5/22 Carrboro - Cats Cradle Back Room #

5/24 Savanna - (House Show) #

5/25 Charleston - Charleston Pour House #



*with Parker Gispert of The Whigs

# with Danny Golden