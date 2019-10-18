Matt and Kim Drop Surprise New Single 'Money'

After just releasing their brand new track "GO GO", Matt and Kim surprise fans with another new single "MONEY" (FADER Label). Written from the heart, "MONEY" lays out the band's belief that happiness can often be found in the things that money can't buy. To that end, the dog-loving duo took most of their video budget, donated it to the Animal Hope and Wellness animal shelter in L.A. and spent the day at the facility playing with the rescue dogs currently available for adoption. This is not Matt and Kim's first time shining a light on animals in need. Along their past tours, the band invited local rescue agencies to set up information tables in the venue lobby and donated raffle money from Matt and Kim merch to those local shelters. They were also advocates of PETA2's "Adopt Don't Shop" campaign.

Reflecting on their inspiration for the track and video, Matt (Johnson, keys) says, "I know I've heard a million times in my life "money doesn't buy happiness." But, of course, in the back of my head when Kim and I were broke and looking for change in our practice space couch cushions to buy snacks, I definitely thought, 'well it must make you a LITTLE happier.' Now looking back on those days, they were some of the best times of our lives. That's what this song is about!

It's no secret that we're crazy about dogs, and while we've had a lot of fun shooting videos over the years, this one might take the cake. To be able to have a video where we're able to A. Play with dogs all day. B. Give money to a shelter that's doing a lot of good and C. Hopefully get some dogs adopted, I couldn't see how we could have loved it more."

This week also finds Matt and Kim kicking off their GRAND 10 Year Celebration Tour where they will be performing their breakout album GRAND in full, including hits "Daylight" and "Lessons Learned", new singles "GO GO" and "MONEY" plus back catalog faves. Fans in select cities will also have the opportunity to sit in on a live taping of The Matt and Kim podcast. Look for * below.

What was said of the band around the time GRAND was originally released - "Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino have established a hard-won reputation as a raucous live juggernaut" (NPR) - holds true today as the tour-loving two piece continue to incite non-stop dance parties at every venue they play. And that's just how they intend to celebrate with fans across the U.S. this Fall.

MATT AND KIM GRAND 10 YEAR CELEBRATION TOUR

Tickets & info at mattandkim.com/tour

10/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

10/18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/19 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/21 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

10/22 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre *

10/25 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

10/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

10/27 - Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

10/29 - Denver, CO @ Odgen Theatre *

10/31 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

11/1 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/2 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

11/4 - SF, CA @ Warfield Theatre *

11/5 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

11/7 - LA, CA @ The Novo

11/8 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

11/9 - Tempe, AX @ Marquee Theatre *

11/11 - Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *

11/12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/13 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

11/15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

11/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/17 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate

11/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/20 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/23 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

11/24 - NYC @ Terminal 5 *

11/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

* Live pre-show taping of The Matt and Kim podcast.





