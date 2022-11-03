Matt Corby Releases New Single 'Problems'

Matt Corby, the multi-award winning Australian songwriter and producer, today shares his new single "Problems."

The single comes out via his new UK label home Communion and is the first taste of new music from the artist since 2020's stand-alone singles "If I Never Say A Word" and "Vitamin." Recorded at Matt's Rainbow Valley Studios and co-produced with Chris Collins (Gang of Youths, Middle Kids, Skegss), you can listen to "Problems" now via the link below:

On the day Matt Corby was meant to start recording his new album, he and his family were instead rescued by a neighbor. Their home had been engulfed by the flood waters that raged through Queensland and New South Wales, Australia, in early 2022. After nervously watching his heavily pregnant partner and young son be whisked away in a small inflatable dinghy, he got to work ferrying provisions to stranded locals and digging rotting mud out from beneath his home.

Within a week of these life-altering events, Matt returned to the studio and "Problems" was made. As well as showcasing his remarkable and still evolving voice, the track sees him diving deeper into his long standing R&B influences, and stretching himself further than ever before as a multi-instrumentalist and producer.

Corby also plays bass, drums, and keys on the track, and in his producer role pulls those elements together into a rich, multi-layered whole that calls to mind influences as varied as Moodymann to Kevin Parker, D'Angelo to Yussef Dayes, and sets a bold template for whatever comes next.

Highlighting the release's lyrical observations on human behavior, Matt explains, "It's about how funny humans are creating our own problems and issues that we then have to solve. Or creating problems so difficult we then can't solve," he says. "And how people talk so much s and don't do anything - how we're setting ourselves up for failure. People want to point the finger but nobody wants to carry anything themselves."

Photo credit: Billy Zammit