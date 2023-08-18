Matt B Releases Highly Anticipated Afrobeats Album 'ALKEBULAN'

Matt B's new music video was directed by Matt’s wife, manager, and producer Angela Benson.

Aug. 18, 2023

Matt B Releases Highly Anticipated Afrobeats Album 'ALKEBULAN'

GRAMMY-nominated global artist Matt B has released his highly anticipated Afrobeats album, ALKEBULAN (pronounced al-kee-boulan) via Vitae Records. Well over three years in the making, the project is titled after the ancient name of Africa, also meaning “Mother of Mankind," serving as a homage to Matt’s heritage.

ALKEBULAN offers a culturally rich listening experience that encapsulates his transformative journey as he rediscovers his purpose and love for music elevated by sounds from various African countries such as Uganda, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Alongside the release of ALKEBULAN, Matt has dropped the music video for his latest single “GUNJALE” featuring Ugandan dynamic duo Ugaboys, a percussive-led track that urges individuals to focus on living in the moment instead of being enamored by the digital world.

The impactful visual — directed by Matt’s wife, manager, and producer Angela Benson — was filmed within the Karamoja District of Uganda and showcases what it means to be part of ‘gunjale,’ a joyous community immersed within African culture.

On the release of ALKEBULAN, Matt shares, “This project means everything to me. The perspective I have is like that of a butterfly. Pre-pandemic, I almost felt like a caterpillar. All the music I did during that era was preparing me for the cocoon I had to build. During the pandemic, my cocoon was fully built and the pains of growth began. Post-pandemic was my opportunity to fight my way out of the cocoon to become a butterfly and finally take flight. This album represents that sentiment of rebirth and new beginnings. It’s my chance to show people a more developed side of me as an artist, for better or worse.”

Speaking about “GUNJALE,” he adds, “One of my favorite parts about the song is its music video. It took what we created audibly and brought it to life. I feel as an artist that the visuals are just as important as the music. It gives me a chance to show the world what I see in my head and provides the full scope of the vision for the song. It shows people what I’m imagining while writing the song and how things really came to be. During the process of creating ‘GUNJALE,’ I learned a lot about myself and my team, bringing our creativity to a whole new level. For the first time ever, I learned what people mean when they say to allow the ancestors to guide you.” 

Throughout the 10 track LP, Matt builds a bridge of unity between his Motherland and America, elevating the soundscape he has so brilliantly captured with his previous Afro-inspired releases. In addition to incorporating typical African elements such as conga shakers, djembe and bougarabou drums, and call-and-response singing, ALKEBULAN also features local artists like Ugaboys on latest single “GUNJALE” and The Unveiled who are featured on the opening interlude “BUYA EKHAYA” which focuses on returning to where you belong and means ‘come home’ in Zulu.

Vibrant single “FREEDOM” features Motswana Mo Erongo and draws inspiration from the tale of a caged bird experiencing newfound freedom. The accompanying visual features captivating views of the Motherland as well as African dancers and a ceremonial campfire scene, further acknowledging the acceptance Matt felt when he first stepped foot in Africa.

Elsewhere on the record, Matt explores moments of pride and celebration on the hip-swaying “SALETEMA” which radiates joy as it embodies a feeling of finding your place while “SHINING” speaks to the importance of Black excellence and representing the cultures and personas at its finest. Eddy Kenzo also returns on a reimagined version of their GRAMMY-nominated hit “GIMME LOVE” which debuted in the Top 50 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Charts and has accumulated over five million streams. Full track listing below.

Matt initially began bringing ALKEBULAN to life earlier this year at the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards where he and Angela wore custom royal attire by Jesse J Collections. Garnering praise for their iconic looks from Vogue, Washington Post, Entertainment Tonight, iHeart, and Esquire — who named Matt as one of the best dressed men — the power couple channeled the energy and presence of their ancestors who once reigned as kings and queens of Africa aiming to share its importance and beauty with the new generation.

While ALKEBULAN first started as a way for Matt to search for his identity and come to terms with his purpose as both a person and artist, the album ultimately reignited the spark needed to fuel his creativity unlike ever before.

Known for his romantically-driven R&B music, Matt B has cemented himself as a bona fide talent and a force to be reckoned with. The Chicago native and Los Angeles-based songsmith has built a worldwide fanbase with his chart-topping singles and albums including his 2014 international debut, Love & War, and sophomore album, DIVE.

Both releases went #1 on the iTunes R&B Charts and were later followed by his 2018 EP, RISE, produced by GRAMMY-Award Winner Bryan-Michael Cox (Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige). In 2021, he released his debut US album, EDEN, which featured production from Cox as well as Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna) and landed in the Top 40 on Billboard’s R&B Albums, Digital Albums, Heatseekers, and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Charts.

Since then, Matt B has released a string of eclectic singles including “Gimme Love” and garnered media support from the likes of GRAMMY.com, SPIN, 1883 Magazine, Rolling Out, Singersroom, and more.

Photo Credit: Angela Benson




