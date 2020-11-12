Matoma & Michael Bolton Celebrate 'It's Christmas Time'

Watch the new lyric video below!

Beloved inspirational producer Matoma has joined forces with multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning legend Michael Bolton for an incredibly beautiful new holiday classic. "It's Christmas Time," which marks the first ever collaboration between Matoma and the legendary singer, songwriter and social activist Michael Bolton, highlighting Bolton's iconic vocals and Matoma's versatile and genre-defying production. The track was co-written by Matoma, Bolton and Neil Ormandy (Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Bebe Rexha) and produced by Matoma. "It's Christmas Time" is available now HERE ; the celestial track is accompanied by a companion lyric video.

"It's Christmas Time" follows the recent release of Matoma's epic return with " WOW ," featuring vocals from 17-year-old Norwegian pop sensation Emma Steinbakken, a talented singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has quickly racked up more than 20 million worldwide streams since making her official debut last year. "WOW" is already off to a fast start, breaking into the Top 50 daily streams on Spotify and Top 20 most Shazamed track in Norway. "The euphoric track was accompanied by an equally upbeat and feelgood companion video, streaming now HERE .

Matoma - who is currently shooting the latest season of The Voice in Norway, where he'll act as one of four mentors on the popular television show - continues to build on his brand of positivity in the tough times of 2020 through his hosting of the mental health-focused Alone Together Music Festival this summer as well as a yet-to-be announced project defined by his ongoing dedication to wellness both in and out of the sphere of music.

Bolton - who is currently writing and producing his new podcast for Big Money Players / iHeart Podcast Network, continues to delight and surprise audiences around the world with his unique blend of music, heart and humor, evolving his classic brand through contemporary collaborations. Always dedicated to social cause, Michael will be hosting a virtual fundraising event on December 12, 2020 to raise awareness and resources for those at risk of domestic violence exacerbated by the pandemic.

With over two billion worldwide streams, Matoma has ranked among Spotify's top 40 most streamed artists worldwide. Since making his debut in 2015, the gifted DJ/producer has joined the ranks of EDM's most popular and innovative new stars, prompting Rolling Stone to declare him the "leader of tropical house's next big wave." Born Tom Lagergren, Matoma scored a breakout success in 2015 with his RIAA gold certified single, Matoma & The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Old Thing Back (Feat. Ja Rule & Ralph Trevsant)," featured on the groundbreaking 2015 debut album, HAKUNA MATOMA. Since then, Matoma has made waves with life-affirming originals (including the smash " Running Out ") alongside cross-genre collaborations with the likes of Jason Derulo, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and The Vamps, as well a dazzling array of remixes for artists as varied as Coldplay, One Direction, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Sean Paul, among others.

Matoma's journey reached a landmark moment with the release of 2018's acclaimed debut album, ONE IN A MILLION , available for streaming and download HERE . Hailed by Billboard as "a fresh collection of varied dance-pop compositions...heavy with feels from start to finish... (and) poised for pop-crossover success with some stirringly emotional moments and dance floor feelings," the album includes a quartet of worldwide hit singles, including " False Alarm (Feat. Becky Hill) ," " Lonely (Feat. MAX) ," " Slow (Feat. Noah Cyrus) " and " All Night (Feat. The Vamps) ," all of which have now amassed close to a billion total streams and counting.

2019 saw Matoma touring the globe while continuing to unleash new music, including the sultry mixtape, FORCE OF NATURE: HEATWAVE , as well as such stellar singles as " Bruised Not Broken (Feat. MNEK & Kiana Ledé) ," Ally Brooke & Matoma's " Higher ," Matoma & Petey's " Keep It Simple (Feat. Wilder Woods) ," " All Around The World (Feat. Bryn Christopher) ," Matoma & LATENIGHTJIGGY's " Peligrosa (Mimosas) ," and most recently, Matoma & HRVY's feel-good new single, "Good Vibes."

