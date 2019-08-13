Mat Kerekes Announces New Album RUBY (LIVE IN THE GARAGE)

Toledo, OH singer-songwriter Mat Kerekes has announced Ruby (Live In The Garage), an album of stripped-back reinterpretations of all ten tracks from his latest LP Ruby. The album will arrive at streaming services this Friday, August 16 and is available to pre-save now HERE.

"Most of the demos for Ruby started with just me and an acoustic guitar. I wanted to take these songs back to a rawer state they were in when I was writing them," shared Kerekes. "This is the full album, recorded live and stripped down, in my garage."

Ruby was released in April via Black Cement Records. Best known as lead vocalist of celebrated alt rock band Citizen, Kerekes presents his softer side and showcases his versatility as a singer-songwriter on his solo material. Incorporating elements of pop and alternative, Ruby boasts massive choruses, dynamic arrangements, and infectious melodies.

Kerekes began writing and demoing Ruby at home with no particular goal in mind besides self-expression. However once longtime collaborator Will Yip (Tigers Jaw, Circa Survive) heard the demos, he asked that Kerekes consider releasing them on his Elektra Music Group sub-label Black Cement Records. Kerekes tracked most of the instruments himself, and produced and engineered Ruby in a studio that he built in his garage with his brother.

Next month, Kerekes will embark on a US Tour. The two-leg run will kick off on September 20, 2019 in Detroit, MI and wrap on November 8, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH. Shortly and Teamonade will provide support for leg one, and Motherfolk and Teamonade will provide support on leg two. Tickets for the tour will be available now HERE. Prior to his fall tour, Kerekes will perform at Chicago, IL's 15th anniversary Riot Fest.

Ruby (Live In The Garage) Tracklisting

1. Ruby (Live In The Garage)

2. Diamonds (Live In The Garage)

3. Young (Live In The Garage)

4. Autumn Dress (Live In The Garage)

5. They Appear At Night (Live In The Garage)

6. Hawthorne (Live In The Garage)

7. Welcome To Crystal Cres (Live In The Garage)

8. Spider Silk (Live In The Garage)

9. One For The Wildflowers (Live In The Garage)

10. An Ode (Live In The Garage)

Mat Kerekes Tour Dates

September 13, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

September 20, 2019 - Detroit, MI - El Club*

September 21, 2019 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry*

September 22, 2019 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom*

September 24, 2019 - New York, NY - Rough Trade*

September 25, 2019 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall*

September 26, 2019 - Washington, DC - Rock N Roll Hotel*

September 27, 2019 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry*

September 28, 2019 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar*

October 23, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean^

October 25, 2019 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre^

October 26, 2019 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court^

October 28, 2019 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project^

October 29, 2019 - Portland, OR - Paris Theatre^

October 31, 2019 - San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall^

November 1, 2019 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction^

November 2, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room^

November 3, 2019 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Underground^

November 5, 2019 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger^

November 6, 2019 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada^

November 7, 2019 - Nashville, TN - High Watt^

November 8, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends^

*With Shortly and Teamonade

^With Motherfolk and Teamonade





