Mary Chapin Carpenter Confirms Summer Headline Tour

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, March 8 at 10:00am local time.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Five-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Mary Chapin Carpenter will embark on an extensive headline tour this summer with shows at New Orleans' Orpheum Theater, Dallas' Majestic Theatre, Austin's Paramount Theatre, Boulder's Chautauqua Auditorium, Charlotte's Knight Theater, Charleston's Charleston Music Hall, Lexington's Lexington Opera House and Portland, ME's State Theatre among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, March 8 at 10:00am local time via Seated with general on-sale following this Friday, March 10 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.marychapincarpenter.com/tour.

Over the course of her renowned career, Carpenter has sold over 16 million records. With hits like "Passionate Kisses" and "He Thinks He'll Keep Her," she has won five Grammy Awards (with 16 nominations), two CMA awards, two Academy of Country Music awards and is one of only fifteen female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Additionally, Carpenter's most recent release, One Night Lonely (Live), was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards. A rare solo performance, the album was recorded at Carpenter's favorite venue, Virginia's legendary Wolf Trap (where she will return on August 26 with special guest Dawes), and features songs from across her acclaimed career including several from her latest studio album, The Dirt And The Stars. A DVD of the live concert, which premiered on PBS.

MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, March 10 at 10:00am local time

April 29-Indio, CA-Stagecoach

June 2-New Orleans, LA-Orpheum Theater

June 3-Galveston Island, TX-The Grand 1894 Opera House

June 4-Dallas, TX-Majestic Theatre

June 6-Austin, TX-Paramount Theatre

June 7-Abilene, TX-Paramount Theatre

June 9-Albuquerque, NM-KiMo Theater

June 10-Tucson, AZ-Fox Tucson Theatre

June 13-Scottsdale, AZ-Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

June 15-Boulder, CO-Chautauqua Auditorium

June 16-Breckenridge, CO-Riverwalk Center

June 17-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass Festival

August 3-Brownfield, ME-Stone Mountain Arts Center

August 4-Brownfield, ME-Stone Mountain Arts Center

August 5-Katonah, NY-Caramoor Center

August 6-Richmond, VA-The National

August 8-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

August 9-Charleston, SC-Charleston Music Hall

August 10-Greensboro, NC-Carolina Theatre

August 11-Charlotte, NC-Knight Theater

August 12-Lexington, KY-Lexington Opera House

August 18-Beverly, MA-Cabot Theatre

August 19-Portland, ME-State Theatre

August 20-Nashua, NH-Nashua Center

August 22-Northampton, MA-Academy of Music

August 25-Vineyard Haven, MA-Beach Road Weekend

August 26-Vienna, VA-Wolf Trap*

*with special guest Dawes

Photo credit: Aaron Farrington



