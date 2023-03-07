Mary Chapin Carpenter Confirms Summer Headline Tour
Five-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Mary Chapin Carpenter will embark on an extensive headline tour this summer with shows at New Orleans' Orpheum Theater, Dallas' Majestic Theatre, Austin's Paramount Theatre, Boulder's Chautauqua Auditorium, Charlotte's Knight Theater, Charleston's Charleston Music Hall, Lexington's Lexington Opera House and Portland, ME's State Theatre among many others. See below for complete itinerary.
Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, March 8 at 10:00am local time via Seated with general on-sale following this Friday, March 10 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.marychapincarpenter.com/tour.
Over the course of her renowned career, Carpenter has sold over 16 million records. With hits like "Passionate Kisses" and "He Thinks He'll Keep Her," she has won five Grammy Awards (with 16 nominations), two CMA awards, two Academy of Country Music awards and is one of only fifteen female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Additionally, Carpenter's most recent release, One Night Lonely (Live), was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards. A rare solo performance, the album was recorded at Carpenter's favorite venue, Virginia's legendary Wolf Trap (where she will return on August 26 with special guest Dawes), and features songs from across her acclaimed career including several from her latest studio album, The Dirt And The Stars. A DVD of the live concert, which premiered on PBS.
MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
BOLD on-sale this Friday, March 10 at 10:00am local time
April 29-Indio, CA-Stagecoach
June 2-New Orleans, LA-Orpheum Theater
June 3-Galveston Island, TX-The Grand 1894 Opera House
June 4-Dallas, TX-Majestic Theatre
June 6-Austin, TX-Paramount Theatre
June 7-Abilene, TX-Paramount Theatre
June 9-Albuquerque, NM-KiMo Theater
June 10-Tucson, AZ-Fox Tucson Theatre
June 13-Scottsdale, AZ-Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
June 15-Boulder, CO-Chautauqua Auditorium
June 16-Breckenridge, CO-Riverwalk Center
June 17-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass Festival
August 3-Brownfield, ME-Stone Mountain Arts Center
August 4-Brownfield, ME-Stone Mountain Arts Center
August 5-Katonah, NY-Caramoor Center
August 6-Richmond, VA-The National
August 8-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
August 9-Charleston, SC-Charleston Music Hall
August 10-Greensboro, NC-Carolina Theatre
August 11-Charlotte, NC-Knight Theater
August 12-Lexington, KY-Lexington Opera House
August 18-Beverly, MA-Cabot Theatre
August 19-Portland, ME-State Theatre
August 20-Nashua, NH-Nashua Center
August 22-Northampton, MA-Academy of Music
August 25-Vineyard Haven, MA-Beach Road Weekend
August 26-Vienna, VA-Wolf Trap*
*with special guest Dawes
Photo credit: Aaron Farrington