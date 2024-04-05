Marv Won Releases New Album 'I'm Fine, Thanks For Asking' Feat Quelle Chris, Elzhi, Freeway & Rapper Big Pooh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marv Won is one of Detroit’s rap royalty and a musical alchemist – a street poet laureate entrenched in the battle rap scene, as well as a cinematic world-class producer as capable of channeling Dr. Dre as Donald Goines. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has toured with D-12 and Eminem (and battled him on the set of 8 Mile) and worked with Danny Brown, Royce 5’9,” Boldy James, Black Milk, D-12, Dwele, Bilal, Denaun Porter and Quelle Chris among many others. Marv also appeared on “The Slaughter Intro” (produced by Eminem) from Slaughterhouse’s Welcome To Our House album.

Marv breaks new ground with his first Mello Music Group album, I’m Fine Thanks For Asking, - a soul-baring endeavor, that weaves tales of struggle and triumph, drawing inspiration from his storied life in the Motor City.

As one of the most esteemed battle rappers (BET named him one of the '50 Best Battle Rappers Of All Time"), Marv Won brings a lyrical ferocity to his unapologetically raw and heartfelt rhymes. Marv Won’s battle rap roots predate 8 Mile, as he started honing his craft at Lush’s open mic nights alongside Proof, Obie Trice, D-12, and Slum Village.

This album collaboration with Mello Music Group marks a pivotal moment in his career, showcasing a seamless fusion of his wordplay and production. I’m Fine, Thanks For Asking, features collaborations with Quelle Chris, Elzhi, Freeway, Rapper Big Pooh of Little Brother, and more, cements Marv Won's status in the rap game. Marv Won's storytelling transcends mere verses, painting vivid portraits of life in the D. Over ten self-produced tracks Marv showcases his ability behind the boards with tracks that blend epic orchestration and Joe Louis drums that hit like Tommy Hearns.

Marv Won’s, I’m Fine, Thanks For Asking, is now available via Mello Music Group.

You can now Purchase, Stream, Add & Favorite I’m Fine, Thanks For Asking at your preferred DSP: https://orcd.co/imfinethanksforasking

