Martin Jensen, Sam Feldt and Conor Maynard Unveil New Track 'Unwanted'

Martin Jensen, Sam Feldt and Conor Maynard, three of the music industry's brightest stars, join forces to deliver a scintillating new melodic house track 'Unwanted' - out on the 23rd of June!

Jensen and Feldt's signature sonics are prevalent throughout the production of 'Unwanted', fusing their individual melodic house sonics with Feldt's quest for a summery sound. The flourish of harmonious piano chords are seamlessly paired with infectious percussion that will transport listeners to a realm of blissful sonic exploration. Conor's unmistakeable balled-style topline elevates the track to the upper echelons of the scene, the personal message through his reassuring lyrics that "your touch on me is the one I need" makes 'Unwanted' the perfect dance track to pull at the heart strings.

Martin Jensen, a name that catapulted to international acclaim following the release of his mammoth single 'Solo Dance', that currently stands at over 720 million streams, making up a fraction of his 2.2 billion global streams. The track proved to be the first in an extensive repertoire of hits, as the multi-platinum DJ and producer's discography features well-loved tracks awash with star-studded collaborations including 'Nobody' with James Arthur, 'Days Like This' with Jay Sean and 'Worship You' with Karen Harding. 2023 has been a bright year for the award-winning artist, as he continues to release a tapestry of tracks that capture the hearts of his fans across the globe.

Now, he joining forces with Sam Feldt, who over the past 8 years has established himself as one of the most sought after talents in the electronic scene. Esteemed for his expansive, uplifting and melodic sound, he has taken the international airwaves by storm and garnered attention from the heavy hitters in the mainstream who seek out his production expertise for collaboration, including Kesha for their collaboration on 'Stronger' and Rita Ora on 'Follow Me'. Having previously put his signature tropical house touch on Conor Maynard's 'Way Back Home', which eclipsed 300 million Spotify streams, Feldt has proved their musical synergy works, confirming again with their latest release.

Completing the trio, and lending his signature vocals to the track, is the British singer and songwriter Conor Maynard. Maynard is familiar with scaling the charts, hitting number one in the UK with his debut album 'Contrast' and racking up over 2 billion Spotify streams on his music. Add to this high-calibre collaborations with the likes of Ne-Yo, Kriss Kross Amsterdam, Cash Cash and more, Conor's vocal talents straddles genres whilst shooting up the charts across the globe.

"Creating 'Unwanted' with Martin Jensen and having Conor Maynard's evocative voice narrating it has been an unforgettable journey, one that started in a remote corner of Scotland back in 2019. This track has been stuck in my brain for the last four years, and I'm beyond happy with the fact that this track is seeing the light of day on my very own Heartfeldt Records feels like a full-circle moment."

Says Sam Feldt on the creation of the track.

Make sure to stream Martin Jensen, Sam Feldt and Conor Maynard's new single 'Unwanted' out via One Seven Music and Heartfeldt Records this summer!