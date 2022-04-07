Mark Tuan of GOT7 Releases Fourth Single 'Save Me' Off Upcoming Solo Album

K-Pop superstar Mark Tuan of GOT7 releases his fourth single SAVE ME along with a music video, out today.

The fourth release on his solo journey, Mark continues to build on the rising buzz surrounding his first solo effort. SAVE ME continues the narrative crafted by his first three release LAST BREATH, MY LIFE and LONELY, which have quickly racked up over 28M streams on Spotify and YouTube combined.

Each release has shown a different side of him, and with SAVE ME, Mark shows his vulnerable side, reflecting on keeping negativity at bay and knowing when to ask for help, a struggle that's far too common. Even with over a decade of experience in the music industry, Mark proves that it can sometimes be difficult tune out the noise and stay unaffected.

Known as a member of globally renowned K-Pop group, GOT7, Mark Tuan is a Chinese-American musician, model, and gamer based in Los Angeles, California. He has a total social reach of 23 million followers and a press portfolio that includes the covers of Vogue Korea, Allure, GQ Thailand, Dazed Korea, Madame Figaro Mode, L'Officiel, and more.

A full-length solo debut album is currently scheduled for a Summer 2022 release.

Watch the new music video here: