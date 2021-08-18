Marisa Anderson & William Tyler Share Cinematic New Single 'At the Edge of the World'

With just over a week to go until the release of their debut collaboration Lost Futures on August 27th, luminary guitarists Marisa Anderson and William Tyler have shared cinematic new single "At the Edge of the World". Influenced by Cumbia's inescapable rhythmic momentum, Anderson and Tyler's guitars propel the track ever forward, enhanced by string player Gisela Rodriguez Fernandez's staccato jabs and the clicking scrapes of Patricia Vázquez Gómez's quijada. Together the quartet lead the listener through winding sonic ravines and across breathtaking panoramas, crafting a distinctive filmic narrative flow without the need for words.



Anderson explains: "To be clear - this song is not a Cumbia, but I was playing around with the relationship between rhythm and melody and looking for that momentum. It was a way to practice playing in 3 where the last beat pushes the first beat of the next bar. The name comes from a time many years ago when I was riding a horse in Northern Arizona and we were galloping straight to the edge of a deep arroyo. I was totally not in control, and I didn't know if the horse was going to turn at the last minute or if it was going to just sail over the edge with me on it's back."



Tyler elaborates: "This is one of my personal favorites, the way the track builds but never gets too authoritative - kind of an anti-theme song to a lost Western."



Guitarists Marisa Anderson and William Tyler distill deeply rooted and varied traditions into distinctive voices all their own. Anderson and Tyler are each unyielding in their desire to extend through those traditions and the confines of "guitar music" to craft music at once intimate and expansive, conversational and transcendent. The duo's debut collaborative album tethers together their singular voices into unified narratives that glisten, drive, and sway. On Lost Futures, Anderson and Tyler's guitars dance through lush arrangements and pastoral duets serpentine and reverent.



Marisa Anderson and William Tyler will be playing select shows throughout this US this fall in support of Lost Futures, including two sets with Emmylou Harris.

Lost Futures by Marisa Anderson/William Tyler

Photo Credit: Eli Johnson