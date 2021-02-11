Marion Raw Shares New Music Video 'If I Could Turn Back Time'

Today, Marion Raw announces her debut solo album, Deep Cuts, a collection of covers and original recordings, self-recorded during months of isolation. Having previously released a slew of the album's tracks throughout the span of the last year, yesterday, Marion Raw released her music video for "If I Could Turn Back Time," making her official US press debut. BTRtoday exclusively premiered the video, praising, "Featuring just Raw and her acoustic guitar, 'If I Could Turn Back Time' feels like a hazy memory or a dream you're trying to hang onto after waking up in the early hours of the morning.

You don't remember what you meant when you said the things you did or why you acted that way. It's just a fuzzy thought now, made more difficult to understand with each passing moment. Sweet strums of the guitar along with Raw's comforting vocals make you wonder about things you didn't realize you've almost forgotten." Deep Cuts is due out April 9th.

Raw and bare boned, Deep Cuts, debut solo album from Marion Raw, is comprised of home recordings and capsuled broadcasts. Each track is sewn together to create a ghostly snapshot of a long lost cassette, unearthed far from home, broadcasting into an unknown, perhaps (not so) distant future.



Last year, Raw shared 3 tracks from Deep Cuts - "Deportee," "Si No Te Hubieras Ido," and "If I Could Turn Back Time." In late 2020, Raw performed a stripped down, "In My Room" live stream set for Rolling Stone Mexico, offering listeners a taste of what's to come, in an intimate setting, one that foreshadows the sonic narrative and footprint of the home recorded quality of the album.

Deep Cuts travels on a ghost highway somewhere between the Mexican - U.S. border, traversing a haunting terrain laden with unpolished collections of covers and original recordings - tattered Americana musical postcards - all completed on an old dusty four-track Tascam, after months of isolation. Deep Cuts is due out in April 2021. The album unearths Raw's solo career, and will be followed by an already recorded and produced Sophomore release and accompanying visuals.

Photo Credit: Marion Raw