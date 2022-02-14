Margaret Glaspy Releases New Single 'Love Is Real'

Singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy is happy to announce the forthcoming release of a new single "Love Is Real" b/w "Heart Shape" via ATO on March 29.

Today she drops the A-side, a song that serves as the perfect ode to love. The track's sublime guitar melds seamlessly with her haunting vocals for the song which will surely resonate both on Valentines Day and throughout the year. Margaret shares, ""For the last 3 years, I've been humming this song. What you hear now is a voice memo of myself and Julian Lage playing it in our Brooklyn laundry room put to a string arrangement recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas."

"This song has taken on many different meanings and in my mind it has been directed toward different people. In the end, I think I needed to hear this song the most to remember that love is real and that I belong. For all of the heartache that life brings, there is infinite love. Now, maybe it can be a reminder for someone else."

"Love Is Real" marks the first new music from Margaret since the release of her 2020 album, the critically acclaimed Devotion (ATO). The LP found love from Rolling Stone ("starkly beautiful"), to Billboard ("Devotion is a study in contrasts and cohesion...every verse fortifies Glaspy's voice and the vulnerability she chooses to embrace in life, love and a world gone mad") to Stereogum ("Margaret Glaspy stun[s] us with her commanding guitar work and penchant for amorous songwriting.") and beyond. She also performed on CBS's This Morning Saturday.

Due to the pandemic, Margaret was forced to cancel her world-wide tour around the release of Devotion. Today she is excited to share that she will be hitting the road as direct support for Spoon on the first leg of their upcoming tour. She has handpicked by Jim Eno to join the tour and the dates kick off April 6 in Boston, MA and conclude in Wilmington, NC on April 28.

She will play New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom on April 16. In addition Margaret has a handful of headlining dates including a stop at Levon Helms Studios in Woodstock, NY and a slot at this year's Corona Capital Guadalajara festival. All dates are listed below.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

4/6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues #

4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall #

4/9 - Richmond, VA - The National #

4/10 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage at Culture Center Theater

4/11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

4/12 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club #

4/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #

4/16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom #

4/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit #

4/19 - Chicago, Il - The Riviera Theatre #

4/22 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

4/23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave #

4/25 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note #

4/28 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater #

5/19 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

5/22 - Guadalajara, MX - Corona Capital Guadalajara

# = support for Spoon