Maren Morris Wins 2020 ACM Award for Female Artist of the Year

She also took home the award for Music Event of the Year.

Country superstar Maren Morris is the 2020 ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year. In addition, Maren is honored for Music Event of the Year for her appearance on Miranda Lambert's "Fooled Around and Fell In Love." Watch Maren perform her single "To Hell And Back" on last night's show below, and catch up with CBS This Morning's Anthony Mason ahead of the awards here.

The award celebrates a landmark year for Maren, who has broken records across the board with her now Triple Platinum-certified hit "The Bones," had her first child and played her biggest show to date, just before quarantine, to more than 60,000 fans at the Houston rodeo.

Most recently, Maren shared two new tracks, "Just for Now"-recorded during the HERO sessions and cowritten with her husband Ryan Hurd and longtime collaborator Busbee who tragically passed away last year, and "Takes Two"- recorded during the sessions for her record-shattering 2019 album GIRL and cowritten with Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin, the songwriters she collaborated with on the hit single "GIRL." Additionally, Maren is nominated for five 2020 CMA Awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for "The Bones" and more.

In August Maren's Platinum single "The Bones" hit #1 at Mainstream A.C. radio, marking the third time Maren reached the top of the airplay radio charts with this track. "The Bones" spent 19 consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, where it became the longest leading #1 by a solo female artist after its 11th week. When the song first earned #1 on the chart in February-which followed the chart-topping stint of "GIRL" last summer-it marked the first time since 2016 that a solo country female artist had two #1s from the same album. "The Bones" also achieved the longest post-peak run on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase radio chart in April, nine weeks following its second week at #1 in February, and was the first solo female back-to-back #1 since 2012. Additionally, "The Bones" reached the top 20 at Top 40 radio and #1 on the Billboard Adult Pop Songs and Mediabase Hot A.C. in April. Her latest single, "To Hell & Back," was the second most-added at country radio upon impact, with 41 first week stations.

Watch the performance from last night here:

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Courtesy of the Academy of Country Music

