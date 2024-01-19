Marcus King Announces New Rick Rubin-Produced Song 'F*ck My Life Up Again'

The album was released via American/Republic Records.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
'Dume,' a Historic Collection of Neil Young Classics and Hidden Gems, Will Release for the Photo 4 'Dume,' a Historic Collection of Neil Young Gems, Set For Vinyl

Marcus King Announces New Rick Rubin-Produced Song 'F*ck My Life Up Again'

Marcus King announced the release of his new Rick Rubin-produced song “F*ck My Life Up Again,” via American/Republic records. 

The new song marks a significant sonic shift for Marcus King, who has historically been hailed for his virtuosic guitar riffs and preternatural talent. But on “F*ck Up My Life Again,” King lets the spotlight shine on his deeply soulful and arresting vocals, perfectly enhanced with r&b percussion, shimmering organ, lush string arrangements and even a Marcus King guitar solo, though in true Rick Rubin experimental fashion, glitched up and played backwards.

The hook is unshakeable, harkening timeless symphonic soul with a decidedly modern take. King lays his feelings bare, reflecting on his tendency to chase unhealthy codependent relationships.

On the song, King stated, “I was hesitant to record a song with such a foul word in it given my southern, Christian upbringing, but there were no other words I could find to capture the emotion I felt, the anger associated with missing someone you know is only going to bring you pain, missing a relationship that only hurts you, feeling hopeless to the point of wanting them to come back because the only thing worse than the co-dependent hell you created together is the profound loneliness you feel.”

King is a GRAMMY nominated fourth generation musician from Greenville, SC, who started playing guitar at 8 years old following in the footsteps of his guitarist Father and Grandpa. Logging thousands of miles on the road as “The Marcus King Band,” he established himself with unparalleled performance prowess and a dynamic live show.

His solo debut El Dorado, garnering a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of “Best Americana Album.” In between packing venues on his own, he performed alongside Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, and Nathanial Rateliff in addition to gracing the bills of Stagecoach and more with one seismic show after the next.

He has been open about his challenges with mental health in his songs and throughout his career, and has launched various mental health initiatives, most recently a guitar auction collaboration with MusiCares.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Marcus King Announces New Rick Rubin-Produced Song Photo
Marcus King Announces New Rick Rubin-Produced Song

Marcus King announced the release of his new Rick Rubin-produced song “F*ck My Life Up Again.' The new song marks a significant sonic shift for Marcus King, who has historically been hailed for his virtuosic guitar riffs and preternatural talent. But on “F*ck Up My Life Again,” King lets the spotlight shine on his deeply soulful vocals.

2
Myles Smith Records Acoustic Session of Behind Photo
Myles Smith Records Acoustic Session of 'Behind'

Myles Smith records special acoustic session of ‘Behind'. He is a 25 year old singer-songwriter from Luton and now based in London. He began posting covers regularly on TikTok in August of 2020, with an Amber Run cover reaching over 1.4M views in 2022. He then began teasing original songs My Home, Solo and Behind last year.

3
Picture This Release Act of Innocence Photo
Picture This Release 'Act of Innocence'

This fresh track dives into the thrilling world of young love, capturing the intense feelings of first love and celebrating the deep connection between partners. Stay tuned for this emotional and powerful release.

4
Pet Needs Release Sleep When Im Dead Single Photo
Pet Needs Release 'Sleep When I'm Dead' Single

As PET NEEDS' fast-approaching third album ‘Intermittent Fast Living' creeps into view, the band are delighted to share a fresh track ahead of its release: “Sleep When I'm Dead”. Lurching through your monitors at 100mph, this life-lusting latest from the Essex punks is an invigorating clash of buzzsaw melodies and carpe diem ideologies.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Gunna Links With Turbo for 'Bachelor' Music VideoVideo: Gunna Links With Turbo for 'Bachelor' Music Video
Rachel Chinouriri Announces Debut Album 'What a Devastating Turn of Events'Rachel Chinouriri Announces Debut Album 'What a Devastating Turn of Events'
The Snuts Release New Single 'Millionaires'The Snuts Release New Single 'Millionaires'
Declan Mckenna Shares New Track 'Mulholland's Dinner And Wine'Declan Mckenna Shares New Track 'Mulholland's Dinner And Wine'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HAMILTON