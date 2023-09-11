Marcus King Announces Auction with MusiCares and The Onsite Foundation to Raise Awareness for National Suicide Prevention Week

Marcus King today announced an online auction which will raise funds for MusiCares and The Onsite Foundation, and awareness for National Suicide Prevention Week, which begins today. The auction hosted through CharityBuzz will see one winner receive a signed Gibson ES-335 guitar, plus a personal guitar lesson with King himself.

The auction begins immediately, and closes September 25 at 5pm ET. For information on how to bid and more, please visit: www.charitybuzz.com/marcusking

King has been open about his personal challenges with mental health, which was the subject of his recent album Young Blood that he discussed extensively with publications including The New York Times and NPR’s Here And Now.

On the auction, and importance of mental health, King stated, “I have struggled with Depression and anxiety my entire life, As do many others in the arts community and otherwise. Mental health often goes overlooked as it resides below the surface and shows itself when we are most vulnerable. My efforts go toward removing the stigma attached to Mental health and speaking about it openly, while also making appropriate treatment more widely available to those who truly need it.”

Theresa Wolters, Vice President of Health & Human Services at MusiCares stated, "In the United States, one person dies by suicide every 11 minutes. (CDC, 2022) Our MusiCares 2023 Wellness in Music Survey found that affordability and lack of insurance are barriers for many working in music when it comes to prioritizing therapy and other mental health resources. We’re proud to support suicide prevention efforts for music professionals by providing emergency financial assistance to access mental health services, weekly support groups and ongoing education. To access support from MusiCares, please email musicaresrelief@musicares.org or please call 988 if you or a loved one need urgent help."

John Huie, The Onsite Foundation Board Member, which provides mental health counseling services for parents who’ve lost a child, stated, “Suicide is a hard reality we face every day. It’s a tragedy to lose a child and then society often forgets, as time passes, the trauma and intense grief of the family left behind. Our mission at The Onsite Foundation, through the Life after Loss Program, is to help parents who have lost a child navigate the pain and grief so they can carry on and honor the one who has passed.”

King continues to shape the fabric of American rock, following a breakout album release, he has toured the world, and this fall performs at Healing Appalachia, Crossroads festival, as well as opening for Zac Brown Band. Time and again, King continues to tear up the rulebook, with a timeless sound and a singular voice which has established him as one of the most soulful vocalists of his generation.

Photo credit: Fletcher Moore