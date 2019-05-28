Man With a Mission Announces 'Remember Me' EP

Japanese superstars MAN WITH A MISSION have shared the video for their new single, 'Remember Me', the title track of the new EP, out this Friday (May 31st).



An uplifting anthem, the track blends infectious rock riffs with melodic pop undertones and finds the band singing in their native tongue as well as English. The touching accompanying video sees the band performing while we follow various strangers frozen in time.



The track is taken from their upcoming Remember Me EP. Across four huge tracks, the band build on the success of last year's hugely acclaimed international debut albumChasing The Horizon to deliver an incredible collection featuring previous singles 'FLY AGAIN 2019' and 'Left Alive', as well as the unreleased 'Starlight Syndrome'.



The release comes ahead of their intimate headline show at London's iconic 100 Club on June 12th; a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with the wolf collective before their appearance at Download Festival on the 14th.



A stadium conquering band in their home country, MAN WITH A MISSION have also sold out large shows across the UK, Europe, Russia and Asia on their latest tour in support ofChasing the Horizon. In London they have played sold out headline shows at both ULU and The Dome in less than a year.



UK LIVE DATES JUNE 2019

12th - 100 Club, London

14th - Download Festival, Donington Park



REMEMBER ME EP TRACKLIST

1. Remember Me

2. Left Alive

3. Starlight Syndrome

4. FLY AGAIN 2019





