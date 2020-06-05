Man Overboard's Nik Bruzzese Releases Debut EP

Man Overboard's Nik Bruzzese has released the debut EP, This Is Coping, from his solo project, Casa Loma, today via Pure Noise Records. Fans can listen to the EP in full across streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, and more now.

Bruzzese shares, "It would be wrong of me to put this record out business as usual and pretend like everything is fine with our country. It's not. This record is about pain and loss and helplessness: things we're all feeling right now for one reason or another. But it's also about family and friendship and love: things we need in our lives if we're ever going to fix what's wrong with us."

The six-track EP was recorded at The LumberYard, the New Jersey recording studio Nik shares with Ace Enders of The Early November. It features previously released singles "Travelers," "Famaglia," and "Olivia, Marley, and the Duck Pond."

While there are a few Man Overboard songs that teeter on the edge of acoustic-driven dream pop warmth, the stuff Nik Bruzzese tackles with Casa Loma wouldn't quite fit within the context of his main band.

"I'm not like a 'serious' person by any means," the vocalist, producer and multi-instrumentalist says. "I'm a very sarcastic Italian ballbreaker from New Jersey. But this record is the exact opposite of all of that."

Nik lost more than one friend, back to back, in what he describes as "crazy, crazy ways." Casa Loma provided an outlet for him to explore his feelings about the passing of his father, as well as Cold Collective singer and dear friend, Tim Landers of Transit.

"I don't want to waste any time, because tomorrow isn't promised," he says. "I wished I had that letter in the desk, you know, 'If you're reading this, I must be dead. Just know that everything is going to be okay," he says.

Across the half-dozen songs of shimmering, saccharine sweet, expansive and atmospheric indie-rock that comprises the debut EP from Casa Loma, Nik's vibrant voice explores loss, longing, and connection.

