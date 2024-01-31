Mama Zu Release New Single 'Make A Joke'

The album will be released on February 23.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 2 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Photo 3 Video: Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 4 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL

Mama Zu Release New Single 'Make A Joke'

Linwood Regensburg shares, “Make a Joke,” another tease of the forthcoming album Quilt Floor from Mama Zu. 

Scheduled to be released on February 23 via Thirty Tigers, the LP represents the collaborative effort between Linwood and Jessi Zazu, the late frontwoman of Those Darlins, who tragically passed away from cancer. The album serves as a poignant culmination of their musical journey together. 

Of today's song Regensburg, who was the drummer in Those Darlins, says, “The beginning demo of this song was sent to me via email from Jessi along with this message: ‘This song is for people who make discriminatory jokes about women who ‘don't think they're part of the problem.' They might not actually harm women physically, but its still perpetuating rape culture and keeping alive this idea that it's okay to talk or treat women as if they are items to be had.' Also...shout out to the infinite influence of Kathleen Hanna and the Minutemen. Punk rock can change our lives.”

Linwood previously shared “Safe Place To Stay” which was included on Spotify's “Fresh Finds” and “Indie Fresh Finds” playlists and iIn late 2023 he revealed the first glimpse of Quilt Floor via “Lip” 

The genesis of Mama Zu came as Those Darlins were deciding to disband. Work on the album started in early 2017 and it was around that same time Zazu was given her cancer diagnosis. The duo forged ahead in fits and spurts, and by late summer, the pair had recorded and mixed an album to near-completion. Tragically, though, final work on the album was halted when Zazu passed away that September at the age of 28. The unfinished album was put back on the shelf.

“After she died, I didn't want to touch it,” Regensburg says. “I didn't want to play the songs or listen to the songs, let alone finish them. It just seemed like such a daunting task with a lot of layers—there was a lot of work left to do, but then there was also this exhausting underlying emotional component that pops in and hangs around the moment I'd open a session.”

Years passed. Distance grew. Healing began. By 2020, Regensburg felt ready to finish what they had started, he says, “both for her sake and for my own sanity level. I was the only person left with this project.” Working on their songs again was therapeutic, even if doing so brought on a new set of challenges as he both polished nearly-finished tracks and rebuilt songs out of disparate parts, from the drum track on an older, alternate recording to a simple phone demo.

“It was a way of spending time with her, and kind of the only capacity in which I could,” he said. “But then, I was also left with a lot of creative choices without her. Even though I had played most of the instruments, it had still been a totally collaborative thing; if there was a part I played that she didn't like, she was clear about that. If someone's gone, you can still talk to them, but you can only assume what their feedback might be. So I was stuck with a lot of musical choices that I'd be working under the context of, "I hope you like what I did here.” 

On the LP the duo stitch together a sonic tapestry of punchy tracks that resist categorizing in any specific genre. The pair deftly flit from shimmery shoegaze to hooky power pop, riot grrrl-tinged punk to ‘60s psychedelic. Working without parameters and without outside expectations led them to create an album that lives up to its mix-tape moniker: eleven distinct tracks that are entire universes on their own, but never disjointed. Together, they seamlessly form a robust whole, a representation of someone who has no limits on what kind of records can line their shelves. 

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Jessi Zazu, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to continuing Jessi's work in the arts & humanities, social justice, and women's health. Pre-order Quilt Floor here.

﻿Check out the new single here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Linda Smith Shares Fin De Fete Photo
Linda Smith Shares 'Fin De Fete'

A pioneer of the home recording movement, Linda Smith released several collections of delicate, bewitching solo music on cassette in the 1980s and ‘90s. The 2021 release of Till Another Time: 1988-1996, Captured Tracks' compilation of Smith's work, has helped bestow rightful critical acclaim to the ahead-of-her-time artist.

2
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Release New Single Brick By Brick & Announce EP Photo
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Release New Single 'Brick By Brick' & Announce EP

The new EP is their first new music since 2023's “Bones” single that followed 2022's Coming Home: A Collection of Songs album – featuring songs the duo had written over the years along with new single “Coming Home,” a cover of Willie Nelson's “On The Road Again,” and a re-recorded version of fan favorite “Hung the Moon.”

3
Getty Images Announced As Photographer Of The 66th GRAMMY Awards Photo
Getty Images Announced As Photographer Of The 66th GRAMMY Awards

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, will once again serve as the official photographer for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, tasked by the Recording Academy with capturing one of the world's most iconic awards ceremonies and music's only peer‑recognized accolade.

4
Yot Club Announces Second Studio Album Rufus Photo
Yot Club Announces Second Studio Album 'Rufus'

Rufus includes co-writes with the likes of Tommy English (Carly Rae Jepsen, Kacey Musgraves), Brooklyn-based artist and songwriter Harrison Lipton, and singer Charli Adams, with Patrick Wimberly (Lil Yachty, Joji, Blood Orange, MGMT) on mixing duties, and the result is a collection of songs that sounds bolder and brighter.

More Hot Stories For You

Combo Chimbita & Pachyman Announce Co-Headline U.S. TourCombo Chimbita & Pachyman Announce Co-Headline U.S. Tour
The String Cheese Incident Announces 2024 Red Rocks RunThe String Cheese Incident Announces 2024 Red Rocks Run
Black Pumas To Electrify Fans With Live Concert Broadcast From The Wiltern On VeepsBlack Pumas To Electrify Fans With Live Concert Broadcast From The Wiltern On Veeps
Royal Blood Announce 2024 North American Spring Tour DatesRoyal Blood Announce 2024 North American Spring Tour Dates

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HAMILTON