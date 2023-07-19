Malena Smith Wishes She Was '18' Again in New Summer Bop

Produced by her mentor Brian Owens as a part of his St. Louis-based ecosystem Life Creative.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Malena Smith Wishes She Was '18' Again in New Summer Bop

St. Louis-based singer-songwriter Malena Smith has released her new single, “18.” The song is a look back over the last decade of her life, asking the question, "If I had the chance, would I relive that decade differently?" The weight of the subject matter is juxtaposed by an airy atmosphere and a pop-funk groove.

“My 10-year class reunion was fast approaching and I was feeling both nostalgic and somewhat anxious about the complex connotations behind the event,” Smith recalls. “At 18 years old, I felt that I chose to stay in college after starting to buy myself more time to figure out how to pursue my ultimate goal and dream of being a singer-songwriter. I had no idea what steps to take first or what lane I should take.” Smith concludes that college was a conventional post-high school safety net that was a huge personal and financial commitment to make at the tender age of 18. 

“I’m totally for college, but not necessarily the societal pressure surrounding it or depending on where you go the formality/finality/tradition that it entails,” she adds. “One thing that I especially love about the musical aspect of this song is the juxtaposition of a rather daunting or tough subject matter lyrically and laying it over the disco-inspired, airy-feeling, pop-funk instrumentation.

This song just feels good to me, in a way that nothing else I’ve made so far does. I keep calling it a ‘summer bop,’ because it feels like the type of song you listen to on a hot day with your car windows down. I hope the story and the feel speak to people the same way they do for me.” “18” follows the release of Smith’s single, “Betray Myself,” a song commemorating the beginning of her sobriety journey. 

“I started writing ‘Betray Myself’ five weeks before I woke up hungover for the last time,” Smith explains. “I was on day four of a solo road trip and turned on a podcast episode of Unlocking Us with Brené Brown featuring her guest, Glennon Doyle.” During the episode, the topic of pain came up – the two women, who both are years sober, discussed how humans need pain, and that we do ourselves a disservice when we distract ourselves to avoid feeling our pain. “

Smith says she spent most of her late teens and 20s  repeating the same mistakes and hoping for different results each time. “Of course, I can stop drinking tonight at just two drinks. Of course, I can involve myself in an unhealthy relationship and not get hurt. Rinse and repeat,” she says. “‘Betray Myself’ was my defining realization of the ways in which I was self-sabotaging, self-neglecting, self-repressing, self-doubting, and of course, self-betraying. Five weeks later, I cut alcohol out of my life.”

To hear Malena Smith sing is to savor a voice distilled from every corner of the American songbook. With a background that ranges from jazz to classical, from country to R&B, she is able to blend a rainbow of influences into a seamless and unmistakable sound that is uniquely hers. A classically-trained singer who came up in the world of jazz, Smith has sung in lounges from St. Louis to Tokyo and shared stages with the likes of Michael Bublé, Clark Beckham, and the St. Louis Symphony.

“I consider myself a storyteller,” she says. “My music is designed to turn my journey into a shared experience that people can connect with.” She is currently writing and recording a body of work that she sees as “a coming-of-age-in-my-twenties story.”

Produced by her mentor Brian Owens as a part of his St. Louis-based ecosystem Life Creative, the project touches on her journey through the struggles and triumphs of a young woman blazing a life and career path in a complicated world.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Magnolia Park Announce 2 New EPs Out in August Photo
Magnolia Park Announce 2 New EPs Out in August

Rooted in pop-punk sensibilities while staying true to their unique style, Orlando band Magnolia Park draw from an eclectic mix of influences to experiment with elements of hip-hop, emo and alternative rock. SoulEater and MoonEater respectively represent the lighter and darker sides of their multifaceted sound.  

2
Sebastián Yatra’s Summer Smash Vagabundo Reaches Platinum Status Photo
Sebastián Yatra’s Summer Smash 'Vagabundo' Reaches Platinum Status

The collaboration with Yatra’s fellow Colombian peers Manuel Turizo and Beéle continues to stake its claim as song of the summer inside and outside of the music world. Barack Obama included the track in his recently dropped annual summer playlist, and so did Wimbledon featuring the song at #1 on their new 2023 playlist. 

3
REBOUNDER Share New Single Library Feat. Purr Photo
REBOUNDER Share New Single 'Library' Feat. Purr

Rebounder have shared the second preview off their new EP Sundress Songs, the infectiously hook “Library” featuring Purr, which frontman and principal songwriter Dylan Chenfeld explains “I was at the library one day working on a song about a dissolving relationship. The video features GQ fashion writer Sam Hine & Brynn Wallner of Dime Piece.

4
Dogstar Band With Keanu Reeves Announces New Album Photo
Dogstar Band With Keanu Reeves Announces New Album

LA-based, independent rock band Dogstar announced they will release their first album in two decades, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, via their own label Dillon Street Records (distributed through ADA). The band also has a newly signed management deal with Q Prime. Plus, check out tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

WICKED Movie Release Dates Unaffected by SAG-AFTRA Strike, Director Jon M. Chu ConfirmsWICKED Movie Release Dates Unaffected by SAG-AFTRA Strike, Director Jon M. Chu Confirms
Sebastián Yatra's Summer Smash 'Vagabundo' Reaches Platinum Status in the U.S.Sebastián Yatra's Summer Smash 'Vagabundo' Reaches Platinum Status in the U.S.
REBOUNDER Share New Single 'Library' Feat. PurrREBOUNDER Share New Single 'Library' Feat. Purr
Dogstar Announces New Album 'Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees'Dogstar Announces New Album 'Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
LIFE OF PI
ALADDIN