Malaa Remixes Tchami & Gunna Hit 'Praise'

French DJ and producer Malaa has remixed Tchami and Gunna's hit single 'Praise', out now. Malaa's rework marks the first release from the forthcoming Year Zero remix package, out June 25th via Confession.



Pitched up and fizzing with dancefloor energy, Malaa delivers a rollicking, club-ready remix of 'Praise (feat. Gunna)' that loses none of the infectious grooves that characterizes the original. Featuring Malaa's signature deep basslines, he speeds up the tempo and adds steady kick drums layered with thumping house beats. Another exceptional remix from Malaa, "Praise" comes just in time for the summer dance circuit and will be making waves globally.



Amassing over 12 million Spotify streams on the original version of 'Praise,' Tchami first released the track ahead of his debut album Year Zero, which officially dropped in the fall of 2020. Receiving critical acclaim and glowing reviews from the likes of tastemakers publications such as Billboard, Vanity Fair, and Vogue, Year Zero exceeded all expectations. In the first week of release, Year Zero garnered over 6 million streams and covered Spotify's most coveted playlists including MINT, Dance Rising, Cratediggers. The album peaked at #1 on the iTunes Dance chart in France and #3 in the US and Canada.



Tchami mentions about the remix, "When I asked Malaa which track he wanted to remix, he picked 'Praise' featuring Gunna almost instantly. I absolutely love the vibe of this one and hope everyone will appreciate his hard work on it."



Coining the term future house, and widely recognized as it's creator, Tchami has released chart-topping singles over the course of his career including 'Promesses', 'Adieu', and 'Afterlife', and culminated over 475 million streams across platforms. In 2020, Tchami has reached new heights as a producer, where he has co-produced four singles from Lady Gaga's Grammy-nominated CHROMATICA album, including her first release 'Stupid Love', mega collaboration with Ariana Grande 'Rain On Me', followed by '1000 Doves' and 'Babylon'.



Hailing from College Park, Georgia, Grammy-nominated Gunna is one of the most exciting rappers to have emerged from the world of southern hip-hop in recent years, bursting onto the scene with debut mixtape Drip Season in 2016. Gunna received critical acclaim for his second studio album Wunna that was released in 2020 and was championed by the likes of Pitchfork, Rollingstone, Complex, among many others. Gunna remains active on his joint record label YSL with Young Thug, where the duo released a label compilation "Slime Language 2" in April 2021 that featured tracks and collaborations with Yo Gotti, Drake, Lil Baby and more.



A mysterious balaclava-donning artist whose real identity is shrouded in mystery, Malaa is signed to Tchami's CONFESSION label and is best known for his 2016 single 'Notorious', a track that has since amassed over 31 million Spotify streams. Along with his steady flow of releases, Malaa has also teamed up with Tchami for their joint NO REDEMPTION project as well as the Pardon My French crew alongside DJ Snake and Mercer.



The first in a long line of Year Zero remixes, Malaa's rework of 'Praise' is simply made for the dancefloor.

Listen here: