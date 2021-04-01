Major Lazer Shares Video For 'Titans'

Major Lazer unveils the music video for "Titans" with Sia and Labrinth today-watch it here. The track is taken from Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded), the deluxe edition of Major Lazer's latest album, out now-stream it here.

Directed by Ernest Desumbila, the video finds Major Lazer on a mission to defeat two giant titans with the help of Baby Yoda versions of Sia and Labrinth.

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) features five new tracks-"Titans," "Diplomàtico" with rising Puerto Rican superstar Guaynaa, "C'est Cuit" with French superstar Aya Nakamura and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee, "Pra te Machucar" with Brazilian breakout Ludmilla and "Hands Up" with South African performer Moonchild Sanelly and Mosotho musician Morena Leraba.

Music Is The Weapon was released in October to critical acclaim. Coming five years after Peace Is The Mission and countless world tours, the album highlights the group's thoroughly global approach with songs in five languages and collaborations with stars from around the globe including Nicki Minaj, J Balvin, Marcus Mumford, Khalid, Alessia Cara, Skip Marley, longtime collaborators Anitta and Busy Signal, New York-born Chilean artist Paloma Mami, Jamaican rising stars Sheensea and BEAM, Indian breakouts Nucleya and Rashmeet Kaur and more.

Major Lazer is the global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums. Named for the group's fictional figurehead, a one-armed Jamaican Zombie War commando, Major Lazer's mission is to free the universe with music. The band has released three acclaimed albums, 2009's Guns Don't Kill People...Lazers Do, 2013's Free The Universe and 2015's Peace Is The Mission, featuring "Lean On" with DJ Snake and MØ-one of the most successful songs of all time.