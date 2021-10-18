Majid Jordan Share 'Forget About the Party' Single

The genre-blending pop innovators Majid Jordan release new track "Forget About the Party" on OVO Sound ahead of their new album Wildest Dreams out this week Friday. Built around stripped-down guitars, the song glows with the warmth and emotional transparency the duo have become known for.

"Forget About the Party" is romantic even by Majid Jordan's standards. Crooning over guitar melodies, singer Majid Al Maskati surrenders to his feelings as he offers an alternative plan for his love interest. "Forget about the party, come to mine," he implores. Combining earnest lyrics with delicate falsetto and instrumentation, the song showcases the duo's knack for vivid, evocative, and affecting pop songs.

Majid Jordan's latest single is taken from their new album, Wildest Dreams, which is due out October 22. The new project sees the group expand the scope of their sound with songs that escape the confines of their R&B roots. They've showcased those artistic advances on their last few singles: "Summer Rain," coated in glossy '80s synths, sensual vocals, and longing lyrics; "Been Through That," an uplifting anthem that, upon its arrival, felt like the perfect soundtrack to summer's warmth; and "Waves of Blue," a glittering tune that features disarmingly tender lyrics and nostalgic, new wave-tinged production. Those singles-and Wildest Dreams as a whole-only build on the genre-defying dynamics and lyrical sincerity fans have come to expect.

Wildest Dreams is the duo's first album since 2017's The Space Between. Praised for its blend of throwback pop aesthetics and lucid songwriting, that record was a memorable snapshot of the duo at their best. And yet, songs like "Forget About the Party" prove that they're always evolving-that their best is in fact yet to come.

Listen to the new track here: