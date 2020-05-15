Magic Giant Announces 4th Live From Quarantine Virtual Festival

When alternative band MAGIC GIANT hosted their first LIVE FROM QUARANTINE in March, they had no way of knowing how long the Coronavirus pandemic would last or just how far their virtual festival would go. Since then, the band has hosted two more successful weekends and raised $100K for charity - creating a community based on hope and compassion.

MAGIC GIANT will continue the series this Sunday, May 17th at 1pm PT with LIVE FROM QUARANTINE WEEKEND 4, featuring appearances from Bastian Baker, Chelsea Cutler, Josie Dunne, Leslie Odom Jr., Local Natives, Moon Taxi, NomBe, The Revivalists' David Shaw, Sam Tsui, Shakey Graves, Walk Off The Earth, and more to be announced.

Fans will be able to tune in via a dual livestream on the Magic Giant Instagram (@magicgiant) as well as each artist's individual account.

LIVE FROM QUARANTINE WEEKEND 4 will continue to raise money for Frontline Responders Fund to get hospital workers the much needed protective gear. Actor, Edward Norton, who helped launch the charity beneficiary of the festival, joined WEEKENDS 2 & 3, thanking the musicians: "What you guys are doing by making it fun and giving everyone a little Sunday afternoon music and a way to pitch in is wonderful."

Madefor, co-founded by TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie and his friend and former Navy SEAL, Pat Dossett, is a 10 month program that helps people become the best versions of themselves. MAGIC GIANT's Austin Bisnow shares, "I want to take our cancelled tour and forced isolation as an opportunity to become a stronger person mentally and physically to be the best I can be for the band, so immediately signed up!" he said enthusiastically.

Over the course of WEEKENDS 1, 2 and 3, MAGIC GIANT was able to raise $100k total in support of MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief fund as well as the Frontline Responders Fund. Previous guests go beyond the musical community, with appearances from Edward Norton, David Blaine, and Woody Harrelson, as as Tom Higgenson (Plain White T's), Zac Barnett (American Authors), Nicholas Petricca (Walk The Moon), Lauren Ruth Ward, and Jonathan Russel (The Head And The Heart). A recap of the first three weekends can be seen here.

A dynamic blend of alt-rock meets pop wrapped in a festive, down to earth package, MAGIC GIANT recently stormed the stage at ABC's Good Morning America. The band performed their latest single "Disaster Party" (S-Curve Records/BMG), marking the song's national TV debut and adding to its recent success on Alternative Radio and across Spotify and Apple Music. "Disaster Party" debuted on Alternative Radio charts just last month, and has seen adds in major markets including KVIL/Dallas, KTCL/Denver, WSUN/Tampa, KDKB/Phoenix, and KKDO/Sacramento. The band also premiered the official music video earlier this year on Billboard.

The group made up of Austin Bisnow (vocals/keys), Zambricki Li (viola/guitar), and Zang (guitar/bass) has recently been working on their new album from The Bunker, a 1940's underground bomb-shelter the band converted in Silverlake, CA.

Telling stories of love, loss, unity, friendship and heartache, the record is sincere and heartfelt. Calling this moment in the group's lives a "marriage," the music reflects the time, dedication and openness the group shared over the course of the making of the album.

MAGIC GIANT have amassed over 60M streams, and been named one of "10 Artists You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone. In addition, the band has been featured on The Today Show and played to thousands at festivals such as Coachella, Firefly, BottleRock, Electric Forest, and Lightning in a Bottle. MAGIC GIANT have shown they are an alt powerhouse, having shared the stage with the likes of Foster the People, The Lumineers, Vance Joy, Mumford & Sons, and more.

A group connected to people in the community through their music, MAGIC GIANT want to unite listeners. With their upcoming album, the group share their vulnerabilities, hopes and lives with the world. MAGIC GIANT throw an annual four-day one-of-a-kind gathering in the California Redwoods for their fans called Camp Misfits.

LIVE FROM QUARANTINE WEEKEND 3 LINEUP:

Bastian Baker

Chelsea Cutler

Josie Dunne

Leslie Odom Jr.

Local Natives

Magic Giant

Moon Taxi

NomBe

The Revivalists' David Shaw

Sam Tsui

Shakey Graves

Walk Off The Earth





