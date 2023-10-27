Madness Unveil New Single 'Baby Burglar'

One of the UK's most beloved British bands, Madness, have today unveiled the brand new single “Baby Burglar.” The song is the second offering from their 13th full length album Theatre Of the Absurd Presents C'Est La Vie out November 17th via BMG. Pre order here.

The latest track once again highlights the band's faultless ability to create ineffably catchy pop music, this time with an underlying helping of majestic gloom. A theme that's ever present on the upcoming LP. Baby Burglar recites Lee Thomson's true-life tale of being burgled, told through Madness' signature witty lens.

The bossa nova beat of a vintage Yamaha organ helps to enliven the tale, as Suggs sings “I once trod in your creeping footsteps”. Lee has said the song's take on the home invaders is more sympathetic, recognizing his own youthful straying from the straight and narrow.

Talking about Baby Burglar, Madness said “The story behind Baby Burglar is actually quite a funny one…it's about Lee finding a midnight meddler loose in his house and how it reminded him of his younger self and all the shenanigans we used to get up to when we were whippersnappers. Not long now until you can hear the whole of our new album Theatre of the Absurd presents C'est La Vie”

The release of Baby Burglar comes hot on the heels of the success of the band's current single “C'Est La Vie.” Featured as the “Record of the Week” on BBC Radio 2, the song has an eerie space-ska feel and reflects on the perils of everyday life. “C'est La Vie” was introduced to the world by Helen Mirren who recorded a self tape performing her very own interpretation of the song, before ever hearing it.

Recently, Madness announced the news of their 13th full length album Theatre Of the Absurd Presents C'Est La Vie. Seven years after the release of their last record, the long-awaited album will be released on the 17th of November via BMG. Pre-order here.

The governing principle behind Theatre Of the Absurd Presents C'Est La Vie, is: “let Madness be Madness”. The result is an album of typically timeless brilliance that also reflects the wonky years of its creation, these 14 songs representing the cream of the bumper crop of tunes the group cooked up, whittled down this punchy, focused set.

There are moments of ineffably catchy pop excellence (drummer Daniel “Woody” Woodgate's beguiling, bittersweet carousel “Round We Go,” Chrissy-Boy's anarchic anthem to perhaps-justified paranoia, “Run For Your Life”), while the album is bookended by two of Suggs' finest compositions.

The album is available on double vinyl and CD with a limited crystal-clear vinyl sold through HMV and indie stores - Pre-order here.

Madness famously emerged from the backstreets of Camden Town in the late 70s and recently released a three-part original docu-series with TV channel AMC about the beginnings of the band in the area. Before We Was We: Madness by Madness, chronicles the rise of one of the most loved bands in British culture.

Throughout their career, Madness have had 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and have won a multitude of awards including a prestigious Ivor Novello. They've performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC's Live New Year's Eve Broadcast - the most watched TV music event of 2018. One of the most enduring and evergreen live shows this country has to offer, their everybody's-welcome celebrations of life's ups, downs and everything in the middle(s), continue to attract new generations of fans from across every walk of life.

Tour dates and locations below -

November

Thu 30 – Aberdeen P&J Live

December

Fri 1 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sat 2 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Mon 4 – Cardiff International Arena

Tue 5 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Thu 7 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Fri 8 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 9 – Manchester AO Arena

Mon 11 – Brighton Centre

Tue 12 – Bournemouth International Centre

Thu 14 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

Fri 15 – London The O2

Sat 16 – Birmingham Utilita Arena