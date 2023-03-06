Maddie & Tae Score Triple Platinum Certification For 'Die From A Broken Heart'

Moments before taking the stage at the Grand Ole Opry Friday night (3/3) Mercury Nashville duo Maddie & Tae were surprised with a plaque commemorating their #1 hit song "Die From A Broken Heart" achieving Triple Platinum certification by the RIAA. Written by Maddie & Tae with Jonathan Singleton and Deric Ruttan, the track now stands as the pair's most-certified song, surpassing sales of 3 million units.

Next up, Maddie & Tae will continue their headlining All Song No Static Tour into Spring 2023, kicking off March 16 in Madison, WI. Following fan demand and numerous sold-out shows in 2022, the pair will take the stage in 12 additional markets for a high-energy set filled with fan-favorite tracks and new music from their 2022 one-two punch projects Through The Madness Vol. 1 and Through The Madness Vol. 2. Tickets and a full list of tour dates are available at maddieandtae.com/tour.

About Maddie & Tae:

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and "some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row" (Rolling Stone) into their new collection of songs Through The Madness Vol. 2, out now. Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each of the project's tracks, as well as all 8 songs on Through The Madness Vol. 1.

The pair drew praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album, including the 3X Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, "Die From A Broken Heart." With "Die From A Broken Heart" topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts.

They took home Group/Duo Video of the Year ("Woman You Got") at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and were nominated an eighth time for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 56th CMA Awards. They have earned trophies from the Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Award nominations. Maddie & Tae have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others.

The celebrated duo has toured with country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley. Their headlining All Song No Static Tour sold out major markets coast-to-coast in 2022, with additional shows extending through Spring 2023.

