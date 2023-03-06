Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Maddie & Tae Score Triple Platinum Certification For 'Die From A Broken Heart'

Maddie & Tae Score Triple Platinum Certification For 'Die From A Broken Heart'

They received it moments before taking the stage at the Grand Ole Opry Friday night.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Moments before taking the stage at the Grand Ole Opry Friday night (3/3) Mercury Nashville duo Maddie & Tae were surprised with a plaque commemorating their #1 hit song "Die From A Broken Heart" achieving Triple Platinum certification by the RIAA. Written by Maddie & Tae with Jonathan Singleton and Deric Ruttan, the track now stands as the pair's most-certified song, surpassing sales of 3 million units.

Next up, Maddie & Tae will continue their headlining All Song No Static Tour into Spring 2023, kicking off March 16 in Madison, WI. Following fan demand and numerous sold-out shows in 2022, the pair will take the stage in 12 additional markets for a high-energy set filled with fan-favorite tracks and new music from their 2022 one-two punch projects Through The Madness Vol. 1 and Through The Madness Vol. 2. Tickets and a full list of tour dates are available at maddieandtae.com/tour.

About Maddie & Tae:

Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and "some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row" (Rolling Stone) into their new collection of songs Through The Madness Vol. 2, out now. Together as longtime friends and music collaborators, Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each of the project's tracks, as well as all 8 songs on Through The Madness Vol. 1.

The pair drew praise for their No. 1 debuting The Way It Feels album, including the 3X Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, "Die From A Broken Heart." With "Die From A Broken Heart" topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant counter to bro-country, the Platinum-selling smash, "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts.

They took home Group/Duo Video of the Year ("Woman You Got") at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and were nominated an eighth time for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 56th CMA Awards. They have earned trophies from the Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards, along with multiple ACM, Billboard and CMT Award nominations. Maddie & Tae have received widespread praise from Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Tennessean, The Washington Post, Glamour and others.

The celebrated duo has toured with country music's hottest stars including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley. Their headlining All Song No Static Tour sold out major markets coast-to-coast in 2022, with additional shows extending through Spring 2023.

Photo credit: Chris Hollo



Miley Cyrus Endless Summer Vacation Album is Split In Two Parts Photo
Miley Cyrus' 'Endless Summer Vacation' Album is Split In Two Parts
Miley Cyrus has revealed that her upcoming album, 'Endless Summer Vacation,' is split into two parts, A.M. and P.M. Watch Cyrus discuss the new album's acts in an Instagram video now! Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson, Miley describes the album as her love letter to LA. 
Atmosphere Announce Summertime 2023 US Tour Photo
Atmosphere Announce Summertime 2023 US Tour
Pioneering hip-hop duo Atmosphere are announcing Summertime 2023, a North American tour with Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, and The Movement. The news comes on the heels of their new single “Okay”, off the forthcoming album So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously (out May 5th via Rhymesayers Entertainment).
Trilingual Rapper Saint Levant Releases From Gaza, With Love EP Photo
Trilingual Rapper Saint Levant Releases 'From Gaza, With Love' EP
The EP release follows the viral success of “Very Few Friends,” a cheeky, lyrical love song in which “lover boy Levant” flows effortlessly in French, Arabic, and English over jazzy guitar and deep percussion. Gen Z’s new heartthrob draws on early-2000s R&B, Arabic trap music, and Franco-Arabic rap.
Mr. Big Announces World Tour The Big Finish Photo
Mr. Big Announces World Tour 'The Big Finish'
MR. BIG is putting on their signature top hats and old shoes one last time for a worldwide tour, aptly titled “The BIG Finish.” Since the band’s original drummer and co-founder, Pat Torpey, lost his battle with Parkinson’s disease in 2018, the band now feels it’s time to mark the end of this chapter of their legacy.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lily Rose Joins Sam Hunt for Summer 'On The Outskirts' Tour 2023Lily Rose Joins Sam Hunt for Summer 'On The Outskirts' Tour 2023
March 6, 2023

Produced by Live Nation, the SUMMER ON THE OUTSKIRTS Tour with special guests Rose and Brett Young kicks off on July 6 in Hartford, Conn. and runs across the country with stops including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Mountain View, New York City, Orange Beach, Raleigh and St. Louis.
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SILO Series First LookVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SILO Series First Look
March 6, 2023

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Common (“The Chi”), Emmy-nominee Harriet Walter (“Succession”), Chinaza Uche (“Dickinson”), Avi Nash (“The Walking Dead”), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”), and more. Watch the video teaser now!
Hardy Extends Headline Run With the mockingbird & the Crow Fall TourHardy Extends Headline Run With the mockingbird & the Crow Fall Tour
March 6, 2023

Announcing the next leg of his sold-out the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour, Big Loud Records rule breaker HARDY is headed back out on the road this fall, bringing reigning CMA New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson and buzzy Sony Music Nashville signing Dylan Marlowe along for an unforgettable ride.
Photos: Keith Urban Electrifies Packed House at Grand Opening of New Las Vegas ResidencyPhotos: Keith Urban Electrifies Packed House at Grand Opening of New Las Vegas Residency
March 6, 2023

From the first notes to the last, Urban showed why he is one of the best live performers of any musical genre. The night featured a host of his #1s, including “Somewhere In My Car,” “Somebody Like You,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color' and “Wasted Time,” as well as songs never played before, and some not played live in nearly a decade. Check out photos now!
Lenny Kravitz To Deliver 'In Memoriam' Performance During 95th OscarsLenny Kravitz To Deliver 'In Memoriam' Performance During 95th Oscars
March 6, 2023

GRAMMY-winning musician Lenny Kravitz will deliver the “In Memoriam” performance at the 95th Oscars, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, and executive producer Molly McNearney announced. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, “The Oscars” will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide.
share