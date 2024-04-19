Mackenzie Porter Serves Up 'Have Your Beer' Ahead of Debut Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global country chart-topper MacKenzie Porter serves another taste of her 19-track Big Loud Records debut, Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart (out April 26), with “Have Your Beer,” out now.

“I just couldn't wait till the 26th, so I'm dropping one more song for y'all,” Porter shares. “'Have Your Beer' is one of my favorites on the record and it's so much fun to play live. The vibe is very much 'I don't think so,' 'your loss,' 'don't even try it,' etc. This one's for all the girls out there…for when he realizes what he lost!”

Built on a soon-to-be stuck in your head melody and empowering lyrics, Porter raises a glass on this album cut that's “for the girls” (Substream Magazine) co-written by the international star alongside Jason Massey, Lydia Vaughan, and Parker Welling.

Further previewing an emotive album which has “a song on it for everyone” (EUPHORIA. Magazine), “Have Your Beer” joins already released tracks “Pay Me Back In Change,” title track “Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart,” “Easy To Miss,” “Young At Heart,” and “pop-laced track” (Billboard) “Coming Home To You.”

With six No. 1 singles across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and over 916 million global on-demand streams-and-counting, Porter's global success builds, newly announced as co-host of the 2024 CCMA Awards alongside Thomas Rhett. Next week, Porter heads to Live In The Vineyard Goes Country before hitting the road later this year with dates opening for Keith Urban and Parker McCollum.

Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart Tracklist:

“Easy To Miss” (Hillary Lindsey, Emily Warren, Will Weatherly)* “Young At Heart” (Tofer Brown, Lauren Hungate, Emily Weisband) “Bet You Break My Heart” (Mark Holman, Chris Tompkins, Travis Wood) “Pay Me Back In Change” (Emma Klein) “Rough Ride For A Cowboy” (MacKenzie Porter, Lauren Hungate, Luke Niccoli, Lydia Vaughan) “Coming Home To You” (Tofer Brown, Lauren Hungate, Caroline Watkins, Emily Weisband) “Strong Things” (MacKenzie Porter, John Byron, Jacob Durrett, Lauren LaRue) “Confession” (MacKenzie Porter, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski) “Wrong One Yet” (Blake Pendergrass, Josh Thompson, Lauren Watkins) “Pickup” (MacKenzie Porter, Will Bundy, Lydia Vaughan) “Nightingale” (MacKenzie Porter, Mark Trussell, Parker Welling) “Have Your Beer” (MacKenzie Porter, Jason Massey, Lydia Vaughan, Parker Welling) “Sucker Punch” (MacKenzie Porter, Tommy English, Nick Long) “Walk Away” (MacKenzie Porter, Chris DeStefano, Jon Nite) “Foreclosure” (Jared Hampton, Harper O'Neill, Vinnie Paolizzi, Ash Ruder) “Less Is More” (Devin Dawson, Zachary Kale, Jon Nite) “Along Those Lines” (Rocky Block, Blake Pendergrass) “Chasing Tornadoes” (Emily Landis, Jamie Moore, Lainey Wilson) “Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart” (MacKenzie Porter, Luke Niccoli, Lydia Vaughan, Parker Welling)

All songs produced by Joey Moi

*Co-produced by Jacob Durrett and David Garcia

ABOUT MACKENZIE PORTER

Rising to international acclaim with a distinct country-pop shimmer, Canada-born and Nashville-based MacKenzie Porter's sound knows no borders. Making an introductory statement with her critically acclaimed, chart-dominating, six-week U.S. No. 1 Dustin Lynch duet “Thinking 'Bout You,” Porter returns with her full-length Big Loud Records debut, Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart, set for April 26. Making her mark with standout hits like “Pickup,” which earned her a 2023 CMT Music Awards nomination for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year, and best-known head-bobber “These Days,” her "mesmerizing vocals and hook-driven songs'' (Billboard) continue to spark headline-worthy moments and accolades. The 2022 MusicRow Discovery Artist of the Year and American Music Awards-nominated star has additionally earned 22 CCMA nominations, including a nod for Entertainer of the Year, and has performed on Good Morning America and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The triple threat also brings her star power to the screen, starring in Netflix's cult-followed sci-fi television series Travelers and as a series regular in AMC's Hell On Wheels. Porter is the first female this century to have six No. 1 songs at Canadian country radio, touring the globe opening for the likes of Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Brad Paisley, Dallas Smith, and Rascal Flatts. She just wrapped her own debut Canadian headline tour, and will open for Keith Urban and Parker McCollum later this year.

Photo Credit: Bree Marie Fish