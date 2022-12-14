Mac Saturn Announces Debut North America Headlining 2023 Tour 'Until the Money Runs Out'

Born in the heart of the Motor City, emerging rock sensation MAC SATURN announce their debut headline tour, UNTIL THE MONEY RUNS OUT, with special guest BILLY TIBBALS BAND.

Fresh off the heels of the release of their new EP and sold-out Thanksgiving weekend performance at St. Andrews Hall, the Detroit, Michigan natives are set to unleash in North America on January 24 at Madison Live in Cincinnati, OH, with stops in major markets including Washington D.C., New York, Toronto, Dallas, and Los Angeles, before ending in Ann Arbor, MI at The Blind Pig on March 31.

General ticket on sale is set to begin Friday, December 16 at 10:00 am local time. Visit here for more information.

Mac Saturn's inaugural E.P., UNTIL THE MONEY RUNS OUT, was recorded in the legendary Rust Belt Studios, where Greta Van Fleet's GRAMMY award-winning first release was recorded. Mac Saturn's fresh new take on rock and roll delivers something for everyone. From smooth, funky, and urban grove to danceable rock with punchy lyrics, the band's E.P. challenges the norm with a fresh new take on rock and roll.

Lead vocalist Carson Macc, Nick Barone (guitars, vocals), Jive Moses (Fender Bass), Angelo Coppola (drums, vocals), and Mike Moody (guitars, vocals) started Mac Saturn in 2020. No small part of the story is that those five brands, and others, have resided under the same roof for nearly a year and a half.

The band, along with other members of its team, rented a century-old house in Detroit's historic Boston-Edison area, not far from Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr.'s mansion. Day jobs aside, it's been a non-stop creative laboratory where the crew breathed, ate, drank, and slept everything Mac Saturn, stirring together the disparate musical orientations into a vibrant, melodic set of songs that chart their own stylistic course in the pop realm.

"UNTIL THE MONEY RUNS OUT" TOUR 2023 ROUTING

January 24 - Cincinnati, OH - Madison Live

January 25 - Cleveland, OH - HOB - Cambridge Room

January 27 - Washington D.C. - Songbyrd

January 28 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater (Underground)

January 29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

January 31 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

February 1 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

February 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

February 4 - New York, NY - Racket

February 5 - Albany, NY - Empire Live (Downstairs)

February 7 - Montreal, QC - L'esco

February 8 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

February 9 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom (Small Room)

February 16 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi

February 17 - St. Louis, MO - Pop's

February 18 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

February 19 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

February 21 - Dallas, TX - HOB - Cambridge Room

February 22 - Houston, TX - HOB - Bronze Peacock

February 23 - Austin, TX - 3ten at ACL Live

February 25 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at HOB

February 27 - Nashville, TN - The End

February 28 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl

March 2 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

March 3 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend

March 14 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

March 15 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

March 17 - Wichita, KS - John Barleycom's

March 18 - Colorado Springs, CO Black Sheep

March 20 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

March 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

March 23 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall

March 25 - Seattle, WA - Funhouse

March 26 - Vancouver, BC - The Cobalt

March 27 - Portland, OR - Mission Theater

March 31 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Blind Pig

Bursting out of Detroit, and the same studio where Greta Van Fleet got its start, Mac Saturn is a music-first band that fuses the best of its members' disparate influences into a high-energy and highly melodic sound that's vibrant and infectious.

With personal roots that go deep -- frontman Carson Macc and guitarist Nick Barone have been playing together since they were teenagers -- Mac Saturn has grooves at its heart, playing with a buoyant energy that makes dancing a command rather than an option, and with a dynamic scope that speaks to the group's musical ambition, and precision.

As drummer-turned-singer Macc puts it, "The songs are rock, but they've got that other thing going on -- that funky, dancey, Motown, whatever you want to call it -- that makes them our own thing." Mac Saturn covers a lot of ground on its debut five-song EP Until the Money Runs Out, from the hip-swiveling "Diamonds" and "Mr. Cadillac" to the urgent punch of "Persian Rugs," the treacly touch of "Ain't Like You" and the rootsy restraint of "Plain Clothes Gentleman."

And Macc sings everything with the assurance and swagger that's as much Harry Styles as Mick Jagger. As Detroit music journalist Gary Graff praised, "Mac Saturn's muscle puts the band on a different plane than of what can be considered contemporary pop-rock." Catch 'em on tour around North America this winter and get in on the ground floor of what will surely be the next significant band to hail from the historic heritage of the Motor City.