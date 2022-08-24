MXTX Launches Sample Library & Drops New Pahua Remix

With the success of MXTX's live premiere and album release (out now on Six Degrees Records) comes the announcement of the full MXTX sample library.

MXTX started with creating a massive open source library consisting of a collection of thousands of loops, drops, midi clips, notated music, beats and more from a carefully curated group of DJs and composers including Camilo Lara (Mexican Institute of Sound), Adrian Quesada (Black Pumas), Mabe Fratti and Toy Selectah.

These are the original sample sources used in the creation of the studio album MXTX: A Cross-Border Exchange, which the Austin Chronicle calls, "...a whole damn vibe, crossing Nortec Collective glitchy flavor with Thievery Corporation groove and atmosphere while bringing a small army of collaborators from both sides of the Texas-Mexico border into the fun."

MXTX was born in the wake of the 2016 U.S. elections with the impetus to repel intolerance, in full alignment with Austin, Texas based Golden Hornet's mission of collaborative creations and adventurous programming with a commitment to justice and innovation.

A curated, gender-balanced project involving more than forty DJ-producers and composers from both Texas and Mexico, MXTX's multifaceted and dynamic creative output includes live performances (full dates below), an open-source audio sample library which is dropping this month, and of course the studio album.

Golden Hornet's Graham Reynolds, well known for his original scores to Richard Linklater films, along with three other extraordinary co-curators invited a carefully-chosen group of musical artists from both sides of the Rio Grande/Bravo to participate in the first phase of MXTX; the build out of an open source audio sample library.

The curators included Orión García, founder of the Austin, Texas based Latinx DJ/Producer/Artist collective Peligrosa; from Monterrey, México, arts entrepreneur Coka Treviño, the founder of The Projecto; and the highly-acclaimedFelipe Pérez Santiago of Mexico City - composer, conductor, sound artist and current Artist in Residence at California's SETI Institute.

The MXTX sample library is the foundation to the entire project. The idea behind it, is for creatives to take their own approach to the MXTX project by deconstructing, reconstructing, and re-imagining the parts for their own original compositions and remixes. The samples derive from both DJs/producers and classically-trained composers with the intent for it to be mixed and matched with beats, drops, loops, melodic fragments with plenty of options to pull inspiration from.

Mexico City based PAHUA (Paulina Sotomayor) did exactly that with the upcoming release of "Impermanencia Involuntaria". Her remix of Alina Maldonado's original (due out August 24th), digs deeply into the MXTX sample library to create a lo-fi downtempo track that ebbs and flows with Sotomayor's style, while keeping the original vibe intact.

PAHUA adds, "It was a lot of fun working on this new interpretation to remix Alina Maldonado's track. I took the backbone of the song which is the trombone and worked it with a lo-fi beat to make it like a lo-fi Mariachi version, meaning a regional Mexican sound that has spun for generations between the bohemian and traditional. It is a very fresh and dark version, and has mystery wrapped between its layers."

Listen to the new remix here: