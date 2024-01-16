MX LONELY Announce Full U.S. Tour & Share New Single 'TOO MANY PWR CHORDS'

Their 'SPIT' EP is coming February 6th,

By: Jan. 16, 2024

MX LONELY Announce Full U.S. Tour & Share New Single 'TOO MANY PWR CHORDS'

Brooklyn’s MX LONELY are sharing the third singel from their upcoming SPIT EP “TOO MANY PWR CHORDS” alongside the Owen Lehman-directed music video. “TOO MANY PWR CHORDS” is another hooky cut from the band’s hardcore-influenced shoegaze EP.

Like their previous singles, the hefty grunge-meets-shoegaze track “Papercuts” and the unhurried meditation on anxiety, feeling stuck, directionless, and listless, “Rest In Salt,” MX LONELY continues to showcase their adept shift into heavy alternative with visceral and emotionally loaded songwriting.

Taking cues from contemporaries like Chat Pile, Wednesday, and Nothing, MX LONELY have come into their own, writing infectious, heavy riffs that you can’t shake. The band recently announced a full U.S. tour, find those tour dates below.

Speaking to ”TOO MANY PWR CHORDS”, the band writes: “TOO MANY PWR CHORDS is about shame and dysphoria. It’s the feeling of looking at yourself in the mirror and not recognizing yourself. The layered distorted vocals recording represent a metaphor for feeling like you're running away from something inside of you.”

MX LONELY’s “SPIT” EP was written and recorded in a furious month of songwriting in the fall of 2022. The band ventured into a studio for the first time ever, at Virtue & Vice in Brooklyn, under the guidance of drummer/engineer Jun Yang Ng. “SPIT” finds the band baring teeth and starting to fully open up their sound.

Where Cadonia was a cerebral journey, SPIT is a visceral antithesis, melding 90s grunge riffs with heavy shoegaze ice. Rae Haas sings lead on a majority of the tracks on this outing, another departure from the heavily Harms-led Cadonia. Having only begun playing live in early 2022, the band has refined its sound embracing elements of hardcore, shoegaze, and heavy alternative.

MX LONELY 2024 TOUR

1/26 - O'Briens - Boston, MA
1/27 - The Stood at SUNY Purchase - Westchester, NY
1/28 - Lavender Room - Buffalo, NY
1/29 - Design Collective - Cincinatti, OH
1/30 - Cole’s Bar - Chicago, IL
1/31 - Cloundland - Minneapolis, MN
2/1 - The Blind Spot - Omaha, NE
2/2 - 59th Street Speakeasy - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
2/3 - Starseed Hostel - Houston, TX
2/4 - Okay Bar - New Orleans, LA
2/5 - The Ox Sstore - Gainesville, FL
2/6 - The World Famous - ATHENS, GA
2/7 - Velo Fellow - Greenville, SC
2/8 - Snug Harbor - Charlotte, NC
2/9 - Slash Run - Washington D.C.
2/10 - Creep Records - Philadelphia, PA
2/23 - Trans Pecos - Brooklyn, NY 

Photo credit: Owen Lehman



